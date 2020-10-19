MASuccess - September/October Issue 2020

Quarterfinals <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDUyNTc3OC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzM0MjA0Mn0.kWNAg4bdEGEeyX8DE1NBUZRbDEntc02sw00oHbeAL-k/image.png?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C227%2C0%2C243&height=700" id="e2a03" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="08011bdf45d05a7e874de065637a40a0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Zach Winder" /><p>The quarterfinal matches began with an action-packed showdown between Team Unity's <strong>Dillon Brandes vs Ronald Zabala </strong>of Millennium Martial Arts in Miami, Florida. A balanced attack of blitz techniques and kicking from both fighters resulted in one judge giving the edge to Brandes (6-5), and two judges scoring in favor of Zabala (8-4, 6-3).</p><p>The next match saw <a href="https://blackbeltmag.com/sport-karates-major-teams/team-ktoc" target="_blank">Team KTOC</a>'s <strong>John Curatolo vs Tobias Lopez</strong>, a new acquisition by Team All Stars' developmental squad. Curatolo is typically known for his lethal kicking arsenal, but controlled this match with his counter punching to obtain a winning score from all three judges (4-2, 4-3, 6-2).</p><p>The show continued with Team Dojo Elite - Power's <strong>Zach Winder vs Jerrell Dawson</strong>, the brother of world-renowned heavyweight <a href="https://blackbeltmag.com/kameren-dawson" target="_blank">Kameren Dawson</a> who had been retired from point fighting competition for several years before this event. Dawson looked fast and strong despite his time off, but Winder used his impressive kicking ability and movement to secure the win from two judges (4-1, 2-3) while the other judge called a draw (2-2). </p><p>The final quarterfinal match featured <strong>Sergio Brandon vs <a href="https://blackbeltmag.com/rashad-eugene-athlete-profile" target="_blank">Rashad Eugene</a></strong> of <a href="https://blackbeltmag.com/sport-karates-major-teams/team-dks" target="_blank">Team DKS</a>. Eugene attempted to throw Brandon off with a patient strategy and variety of fakes. However, Brandon got the judges' call on the majority of the clashes to win on two cards (3-2, 3-2) with the other judge calling a draw (2-2). </p>

Semifinals <p>The first match of the semifinals was <strong>John Curatolo vs Ronald Zabala</strong>, and it did not disappoint. The fighters showed a bit more strategy in this round with a lot of movement early, but after the halfway point the kicks started to fly and it appeared that most scoring occurred on follow-up punches. The back-and-forth match resulted in one judge calling a draw (1-1), another in favor of Curatolo (4-1), and the final in favor of Zabala (4-3). Under Pro Point rules, the tie is broken by adding up the total points. This resulted in an 8-6 win for Curatolo.</p><p>The second semifinal bout was <strong>Zach Winder vs Sergio Brandon</strong>, as Winder came out of the gates fast with a flurry of kicks. Brandon defended the kicks well by keeping his distance, until he was sent to the ground by a follow-up punch from Winder. Brandon would shift the momentum back in his favor with a strong hand combination to answer the quick start of Winder. This made the match extremely close as two judges ruled a draw (2-2, 1-1) and the fight was decided by the final judge who saw Brandon as the victor (3-2). This fight was deemed "Fight of the Night" by promoter Josh Horwege at the conclusion of the event.</p>