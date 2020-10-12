MASuccess - July/August Issue 2020

COVID-19 has challenged all industries, but martial arts schools, which involve many people in close contact and often in a small space, have been hid hard. To survive, many school owners have turned to digital platforms like Zoom and Facebook Live to host classes. Being fully optimized in the digital space has made a huge difference in allowing schools to succeed. Software programs like Spark are also helping pull schools through this difficult time.

Understanding Sabaki

sabaki method

To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties II Announced

mixed martial arts
mmauk.net

ONE Championship will bring ONE: Reign of Dynasties II to the masses on Friday, October 16, with a six-bout event that will deliver more high-level excitement to fans around the world.

The event was previously recorded in Singapore and features Chinese athletes in each of the six contests. It will mark an opportunity for the athletes from China to deliver on a global stage and make their mark in their respective divisions.

The main event will be a ONE Super Series contest in the bantamweight division.

IBJJF Confirms Leg Lock Rule Change

brazilian jiu jitsu
www.bjjee.com

It's now official. The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation has confirmed earlier reports that they will allow the use of heel hook and knee reaping techniques in no-gi competitions for brown and black belt divisions starting in 2021.

The news originally came to light after a post by IBJJF referee Thiago Stefanutti on a private Facebook group was leaked and reported by the website BJJ Eastern Europe. The IBJJF said there will be additional changes to their rules for the coming year including new specifications for gis.

BJJ's Pan-Am Championships Conclude

brazilian jiu jitsu
d2779tscntxxsw.cloudfront.net

Brazilian jiu-jitsu's Pan American Championships concluded in Kissimmee, FL Sunday with Fellipe Andrew defeating Gustavo Batista 3-0 on advantage points to claim the men's black belt openweight division. The Checkmat squad lead all teams with 9 medals among men's black belt competitors.

The women's black belt divisions saw the Atos team lead the way with six medals including teammates Luiza Monteiro and Rafaela Guedes, who both made the finals of the women's openweight class but chose not to compete against each other. The tournament was a bit more wide open this year with the Covid-19 pandemic keeping some of the top black belt competitors from attending.

