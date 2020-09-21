MASuccess - January/February Issue 2020

masuccess

Interested in learning more about marketing your martial arts school from someone who's "been there, done that?" David Church is a longtime martial arts school owner and instructor who has used modern marketing best practices for his school, to incredible success!

Also, be sure to check out an inside look at Master Ken's hilarious, irreverent and groin-(re)stomping web series, "Enter the Dojo." Plus, a classic Black Belt article is republished within, featuring interviews with Chuck Norris, Fumio Demura, and Ed Parker!


Understanding Sabaki

sabaki method

To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

Steve McQueen The King of Cool!

martial arts movies

The King of Cool may have died in 1980, but even four decades later, Steve McQueen's tough-guy persona continues to loom large over Hollywood. Example: Chase scenes are a staple in today's action flicks, and inevitably every chase is rated against either McQueen's 1968 Mustang chase in the crime drama Bullitt or his motorcycle jump in The Great Escape.

Jim Harrison

karate

The "Ronin" Followed the Martial Path and Left His Markon Our World!

Any veteran of the martial arts will tell you that the 1960s were known as the "blood and guts" era of American karate. Chances are that person also will tell you that one of the pioneers of this period — not to mention, one of the toughest fighters ever — was Jim Harrison. Born on December 30, 1936, the man they called "Ronin" built an impeccable reputation in the combat arts, one that persisted until he passed away on February 23, 2020.

