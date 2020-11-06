Live Japanese Kata Seminar with Mason Stowell

#3-ranked lightweight contender Pieter "The Archangel" Buist meets Timofey Nastyukhin in the show's co-main event, and following the performance of ONE Lightweight World Champion last week at ONE: Inside The Matrix, this bout could be a title eliminator.
<p>As the rankings currently stand, Christian Lee has defeated the #1 and #2-ranked contenders in his last two bouts. This will leave a door open for the two athletes competing on Friday to state their case and become the next challenger.<br/></p><p>And it should be an exciting and competitive affair.</p><p>Nastyukhin made waves around the world with his upset knockout of Eddie Alvarez. The stunning performance gave him the recognition that he deserves and moved him up the ranks as a top contender.</p><p>On the opposite side of the ONE Circle will be Buist.</p><p>Buist is currently on an eight-bout winning streak and is undefeated under the bright lights of ONE. He has a perfect 3-0 record on the global stage, including a victory over former divisional king Eduard Folayang.</p>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Pieter Buist | Road To ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX II</small>
<p>As a title shot hangs in the balance, expect both athletes to leave everything they have on the mat. The top-tier lightweight attraction adds immense intrigue to the stellar five-bout card in Singapore.<br/></p><p>Catch the action on B/R Live at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, November 6.</p>
