Vettori Sets Record in UFC Win
April 12 | 2021
Italy's Marvin Vettori set a UFC middleweight record completing 11 takedowns against Kevin Holland to secure an easy decision victory in the main event of Saturday's UFC on ABC 2 card. Holland, who lost a 5 round decision just three weeks ago against Derek Brunson, looked outsized by Vettori in the middleweight match-up and, just as with the Brunson loss, seemed to have no answers for his opponent's takedowns.
In other bouts the co-main event saw featherweight Arnold Allen earn a unanimous decision over Sodiq Yusuff while jiu-jitsu ace Mackenzie Dern inched closer to contender status in the women's strawweight division with a first round armbar submission of Nina Nunes.