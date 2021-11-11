Black Belt Magazine TV is LIVE!
Black Belt Magazine Launches New Streaming Channel on Jungo Plu
Black Belt TV Features Iconic Action Films from Bruce Lee to Donnie Yen, Live Event Coverage, and Original Programming with Legends and Rising Stars in the Industry
Los Angeles, California (Nov. 15, 2021) – Global streaming media company JungoTV announced their partnership with Black Belt Magazine to launch Black Belt Magazine TV via Jungo Plus, a direct-to-consumer streaming video app delivering free, ad-supported live TV and video on demand content.
Black Belt Magazine TV is the new globally distributed digital channel that features the top masters, champions, influencers and movie stars in the martial arts. The channel features instruction, competition from around the world, exclusive original interviews with the biggest names and the biggest collection of top martial arts movies starring Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris, Jackie Chan, Cynthia Rothrock, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Sammo Hung, Jet Li, Sho Kousgi and more.
The channel's programs include Jungo originals "The Masters Way" featuring interviews with the top masters like Ernie Reyes, Tayari Casel, Cynthia Rothrock and Oliver Grunier conducted by former NFL All-Pro Tony Parrish, "Mano a Mano" a one on one bio series with the legends that include such names as Dan Inosantos, Royce Gracie and Mike Chat. "The Combat Show" interviews and deep dive with the biggest stars like Michael Jai White, Bill Wallace and Billy Blanks plus up programming of world champions like Morgan Plowden, Jackson Rudolph and Gabrille Dunn.
Original signature series also features, "Black Belt Theater," hosted by the "Queen of Martial Arts" Cynthia Rothrock and features the biggest martial arts films including Bruce Lee's "Chinese Connection" and "Way of the Dragon" plus dozens of major titles like "Enter the Ninja," "Silent Rage," "American Samurai," "No Retreat No Surrender" and "Dragon Fist."
JungoTV CEO, George Chung said "As a lifetime martial arts practitioner and enthusiast it is an honor to partner with Black Belt to launch this very important channel for martial artists everywhere. This marks an era of digital convergence with Black Belt Magazine and Jungo. Our goal is to bring our channel to the over 1.2 billion consumers we reach across the globe on mobile, web, connected devices and smart TV brands everywhere. We are excited to be able to deliver a platform that will showcase the skills of the next generation of martial arts superstars as well as amplify the deep and rich styles as systems of fighting Arts from around the world"
Editor-in-Chief of Black Belt, Robert W. Young said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with JungoTV and George Chung. Coupling JungoTV's technical knowledge and experience in the entertainment industry with Black Belt's 60 years of leadership in martial arts journalism will guarantee that fans of the fighting arts and the action genre in general will have access to the best streaming content on the Black Belt Channel."
About Black Belt Magazine
Published continuously since 1961, Black Belt is the oldest, largest and most-recognized martial arts magazine in North America. The unchallenged leader in martial arts journalism, it offers broad coverage of all aspects of the traditional fighting disciplines that were developed in Asia, as well as the modern eclectic systems that were devised in the West. Black Belt's articles span the entire spectrum of the martial arts: interviews with prominent practitioners, how-to pieces on proven self-defense methods and flashy new techniques, reports on major events, stories about actors and movies, and discourses on the histories, philosophies and strategies of all combat styles. The magazine frequently covers other topics of interest to its readers, including training, nutrition, equipment, legal issues and weaponry.
About JungoTV, LLC
JungoTV is an international streaming media company, delivering ad-supported television and video-on-demand content. The company owns and operates 30 FAST and on-demand channels, covering a wide range of content verticals, including sports, music, and international entertainment. Since its founding in 2016, JungoTV has increased its carriage footprint to 1.2 billion registered devices with over 1 billion monthly views across its networks in North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South Asia. Key stakeholders are Nasser Kazeminy, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sandy Climan, Ahmet Calik, William Pope, Robert Priddy, John Sculley, and CEO George Chung.
