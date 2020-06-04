3 Tips for Outdoor Martial Arts Training

The global pandemic of COVID-19 has altered our day-to-day lives, including how we are able to train. However, many classes can be taught outdoors with a limited number of students.

As you head off to train, there are several things within your power to help reduce the spread and risk of infection associated with the coronavirus. It is imperative we all play our part to overcome the pandemic.

Here are three tips to help you stay safe while you train your craft outdoors.

TIP 1: First and foremost, hygiene is crucial to your safety and your trainers and potential classmates. You should arrive washed and ready to work. Proper hygiene is the first line of protection against viruses and infection.

Be sure to thoroughly wash your hands if you make any stops before arriving at your class. This will help to mitigate any exposure you may have come in contact with along the way.

As always, following your class, wash with disinfectant soap to maintain your hygiene.

TIP 2: Follow the recommended guidelines from healthcare professionals in your area regarding social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The recommendations vary by location, so be sure to stay up-to-date on your community's best practices.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) states, "Spread happens when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, and droplets from their mouth or nose are launched into the air and land in the mouths or noses of people nearby."

Proper distancing will help you to avoid the particles put into the air by others while you train.

TIP 3: With social distancing protocols still in place, it is best to find training exercises that can be completed by yourself to avoid contact with others.

There are a variety of exercises you can do alone such as bag work, jumping rope, shadowboxing, and more. Until distancing restrictions are lifted, you can stay active and sharp with these exercises.

ONE Championship lightweight Shannon "OneShin" Wiratchai demonstrates how you can train with a boxing reflex ball to work on your hand-eye coordination.

Read more tips from ONE Championship here.

martial arts training
2019 Women of the year - Rondy McKee

When taekwondo master Rondy McKee gives a keynote speech, it's standing room only. Her tips on marketing and advertising are worth their weight in gold. Consider this update Black Belt received right before going to press:

"I just got home from Germany," McKee said. "In addition to teaching several classes, I was the keynote speaker at a large seminar in Munich, training attendees on marketing strategies and in how to implement new programs for martial arts schools.

"For the past 10 years, I've been advising and teaching various marketing groups and schools. I provide different services specific to the needs of the particular school or organization. One of the issues I worked on this morning in Germany was that many martial arts schools there can't get into public schools, so what can they do? I provided them with details and materials outlining how I overcame that same problem at my school in North Carolina.

"McKee is savvy enough to know that different countries impose different rules on the martial arts, which is why she advises her clients to review her presentations and then choose what works for them. It's a strategy that would make Bruce Lee proud.

Attesting to the depth of her knowledge, she recently conducted a clinic on how to build your own building using her school as an example. History: Seventeen years ago, McKee created one of the largest and most successful schools in the world. It is an immaculate 24,000-square-foot structure with a koi pond in the sitting area, situated on 3.5 acres. It became the headquarters for the 2,000 students of her über-successful White Tiger Taekwondo & Martial Arts.

McKee's journey to Germany wasn't the only update she had. "My husband and I decided to sell the building," she announced in her best news-anchor voice. "I had some realtors come in and tell me what they thought it was worth, then I added another million and it sold in three days. We downsized to a smaller school I'd built a few years ago.

"But I have more breaking news! My husband and I are moving to an exotic beach in Mexico. We decided that if my senior students can run the school, I can oversee them and run my marketing business on the internet. So why couldn't I do all that while sitting on a beach?"

McKee's new home is an old resort that resembles a castle perched atop a mountain surrounded by jungle, and it's accessible only by boat. She aptly dubbed her new digs "The Jungle House." The facility also boasts a gym with mats, making it perfect for training and private lessons.

"I've always said that someday I'll retire on an island," McKee said. "Now is that time. I don't think anybody ever regrets enjoying life early, but you will regret it if you don't enjoy life until it's too late."

Despite her apparent emphasis on running the business she built, the martial arts don't get short shrift under McKee. Her taekwondo students are certified through Kukkiwon, South Korea's headquarters for the art. And her hapkido students are recognized by the Korea Hapkido Federation, the nation's most respected organization for the style. If you're wondering how she crafted those Korean connections, know that she used to live in the East Asian nation, where she taught English while studying martial arts.

A few months from now when she isn't chasing pumas off her deck, you'll be likely to find McKee sprucing up the place in between teaching beach-view classes, all while overseeing her school and her clients on her laptop — and watching the sun set on a perfectly executed exit plan. As of today, that exit plan includes being named Black Belt's 2019 Woman of the Year.

— Terry L. Wilson

2019 man of the year Chatri Sityodtong

The martial arts gods are smiling down on Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship. Either that or Chatri is a genius because what he and his crew are serving up is resonating not only with fight fans in Asia but also with traditional and eclectic martial arts practitioners around the world. As evidence, note that ONE is seeing consistently growing audiences, and it's the subject of weekly stories in mainstream outlets touting its unparalleled success and preaching the gospel of Chatri.

The following quote sums up the philosophy of the man and the org rather nicely: "The word 'MMA' is now synonymous with martial arts, [and] the general public thinks of MMA as blood sport, violence, hatred, controversy. Literally from day one, my mission for ONE Championship [has been] to unleash the real-life superheroes who ignite the world with hope, strength and inspiration."

In a nutshell, that's why ONE is riding a rocket into the stratosphere. Not surprisingly, the path along which Chatri is guiding the promotion grew out of his 34-plus years in the arts. "The biggest misconception about martial arts is that it's about fighting or violence," he observed in a Black Belt interview. "In actuality, martial arts is the warrior way of life, of inheriting these incredible values that allow you to release your potential as a human being. It gives you so many skills, so many values to apply to the rest of your life."

More and more people — martial artists as well as business leaders — are listening to what Chatri has to say on a variety of subjects. As the CEO of Asia's largest global sports entity, he possesses a gravitas that's rare in the martial arts, one that's refreshingly in line with the principles all practitioners hold dear.

Of course his philosophical bent doesn't preclude him from growing ONE. His expansion plans don't stop with MMA, however, and what he has in mind could be even more intriguing for traditional martial artists everywhere. That's because Chatri intends to feature on his cards — and eventually organize events around — other combat sports, including karate, kung fu, taekwondo, lethwei and submission grappling."I view ONE as the bridge between the new and the old," he told Black Belt. "I want to preserve the old in the sense of the history, the culture and the values of what traditional martial arts brings. But I want to present it in a way that millennials can enjoy genuinely, hence allowing martial arts to become truly mainstream."Few are doing more to propagate our traditions in a format that appeals to the next generation of fans and practitioners than Chatri Sityodtong. Which is why he is Black Belt's 2019 Man of the Year.— Robert W. Young

Martial Arts Worldview

Training in Hapkido, Watching Billy Jack and becoming a sheepdog

On the East Coast and West Coast, schools had been emerging and multiplying since the mid-1960s, but those of us who lived in "flyover country" had few opportunities to broaden our understanding of arts like karate, kung fu, judo and taekwondo.

At Union University in my hometown of Jackson, Tennessee, I'd been fortunate to train from 1969 to 1970 in the then little-known art of hapkido. In a field-house basement, a Korean student and former captain in the ROK Army known only as Mr. Suh organized and taught the system to a small group of dedicated students. Suh ran a no-nonsense traditional class, and for 10 months, we couldn't get enough of his instruction. Despite the bruises and the blood, we always looked forward to our next session.

Keep Reading Show less
