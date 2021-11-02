Enhance Your Martial Arts and MMA Performance with these 5 Supplements
Creatine
Creatine is a great before and after supplement. Creatine is a supplement that boosts energy during your training and replenishes and improves recovery after training. ATP is a rapid quick source of energy. So, when you throw punches and kicks or throw and take down your opponent, you are using ATP. Anything that requires bursts of energy. ATP only lasts up to 15 seconds when using maximal power, depending on how much is stored. Creatine provides the ability to store and create more ATP so you can train longer and minimizing fatigue—definitely something a martial artist and MMA fighter needs. Research has shown that creatine is safe.
Take 5g of creatine 20 minutes before and 5g after training to replenish energy.
Whey Protein
Whey is excellent for pre and post-training. Before training, it helps to stop protein breakdown. After training, it is perfect for rebuilding muscles. The best thing about whey protein is it works quickly. So, the sooner you feed your body and muscles some whey, the faster you will recover.
Take 10g of whey 45 minutes before training to decrease muscle breakdown and preserve lean muscle. Also, take 20g right after your training to start to rebuild strength right away.
BCAAs
Branched Chained Amino Acids (BCAA's) are three essential amino acids- Isoleucine, Leucine and, Valine. The body cannot make these amino acids and they are very important for the body. BCAA supplements have been shown to build muscle, decrease muscle fatigue and alleviate muscle soreness. BCAA's get depleted from intense training. BCAA'S also help with the uptake to replenish glutamine.
Take BCAA's 15 minutes before and after training.
Glutamine
Glutamine plays an essential role in protein synthesis to rebuild muscles. From sweating and intense training, glutamine levels in your muscle become very depleted. Low glutamine levels will create a slower recovery. This will limit training and strength, emphasizing fatigue. Glutamine is excellent post-training.
Take 5-10g of glutamine immediately after your workout for up to 30 minutes for the best and most efficient absorption. You consume about 5-8g generally per day.
Garlic Cloves, Powder, or Pills
Garlic is great and another excellent pre-post training supplement. Studies have confirmed that garlic increases testosterone. Testosterone is used to rebuild muscles. It also boosts nitric oxide naturally. Garlic causes a high boost in nitric oxide- a boost of about 75-80%. Nitric Oxide (NO) is a vasodilator and neurotransmitter that relaxes nerves and dilates your blood vessels. A study done in 2006 by the Pharmaceutical Research Institute showed that taking 2.5 g of garlic per day will boost nitric oxide dramatically. Furthermore, when garlic was paired with vitamin C, NO was boosted even higher.
For NO boost, take 3g with vitamin C. To boost testosterone, increase the levels between 3 and 8g a day. Each clove of garlic is between 3-7 grams.
There are many supplements you can take. When choosing supplements, try to take the ones that are more natural, like the ones mentioned here.
If you want more info about strength and nutrition, check out my YouTube channel, Balanced Body.
Balanced Body
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcTdGuQFH48EgrCmyZ81mig/
For more info about strength training, check out my book, Instant Strength.
INSTANT STRENGTH
https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Strength-Develop-Stretch-Instantly/dp/B08BW8M1DC/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=instant+strength+jason+kelly&qid=1614690084&s=books&sr=1-1
- Product Review - Total Human Optimization, ONNIT - Black Belt ... ›
- Protein Consumption for Martial Artists - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Nutrition for Martial Artists: Drink Your Avocado! - Black Belt Magazine ›