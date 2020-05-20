The Key to Speed

Have you ever heard of a motor engram? Motor engrams are your ticket to the awesome movement speed you've always wanted. Notice I said, "movement speed," not "speed." As I said in The Book of Speed for Martial Artists: "There is much more to speed than just moving fast." But, moving fast is vitally important to effective speed and it's what everyone wants.

Most martial artists believe that movement speed is only earned through reps and sweat. For the most part, that's true. But, if you really want to get the job done, you need a few more ingredients. Science can give us the recipe for making those reps, and that sweat, much more effective.

Science tells us that all movement is based on reflexes. When you were born, reflexes were all you had. That's why someone had to stick your pacifier in your mouth for you. Learning to pop it into your mouth yourself required your brain to learn how to organize and utilize those reflexes. In fact, all complex movement is the result of our thinking brains learning to organize and control reflexes. The result is a bunch of memories in your head that tell your body how to move.


When we are first learning to move (like your first day in the dojo) it's our conscious minds that are doing the work. Things happen slowly, and we are clumsy and inaccurate. There is no memory of how to move in the specific ways we are being asked to, and we are required to think and rethink what we're doing. Over time, the memories of these movements become so strong that the knowledge becomes nearly hardwired.

Consider reaching for a doorknob. Do you have to think about using a doorknob? Do you take a couple of practice attempts? Do you measure your distance? No. You do it with zero thought. Your conscious mind has been bypassed and the memory takes care of the motion all by itself. That is a motor engram (aka muscle memory), and that's the level you want your martial art skills to reach. A motor engram is a motion that your brain fires off without the conscious mind being involved. That is what makes it incredibly fast.

Developing motor engrams happens over time and through lots of those reps we talked about earlier. However, it's not just reps. Scientists who study human movement tell us that developing a motor engram requires those reps to be precise and at the power and speed with which you intend to use them. You're building a dedicated memory in your brain, so you don't need anything involved that doesn't pertain to that memory. You develop fast movement by doing what you intend to do.

Many martial artists believe that their skills are enhanced by adding variables such as an unstable surface. Science tested that and found that you will indeed become better at performing on the unstable surface – however, those skills don't translate to a stable surface. That's because you developed motor engrams not suited to the task.

Pick a single breadwinner technique. Put in a couple of hundred reps per training session as precisely as possible for the next few months. Fire it at the speed and power that you intend to use it and deliver it from a practical and solid stance. As much as possible, don't think about it consciously. Just let it fire. Over time you will find that your technique is firing all by itself and that's as fast as you will ever be.

Style Differences in the Roundhouse Kick

One very effective tool in a martial artist's toolbox is the roundhouse kick. This kick is seen in a variety of styles, from taekwondo to mixed martial arts. Depending on which art the kick is used in, the kick will be executed differently.

In taekwondo, the roundhouse is usually aimed at the head. By lifting the knee straight up, the kick can be launched above the opponent's block. If the knee is not lifted, the kick can be easily deflected and a counter blow delivered.

The kick for taekwondo can be easily practiced by using a chair positioned almost against the knee. The practice involves picking the knee straight up and kicking over the chair without knocking it down. The kick should be done until it can be accomplished in one fluid motion. If you have a partner, practice using a kicking pad held head high.

For MMA the kick is done differently due to the gloves worn by opponents. The target zone is the rib cage, under the blocking elbow. Consequently, the knee should be pointed to that target with the foot following into the target zone.

Be conscious of the type of sparring you are doing and protect yourself at all times.

Product Review – Original Century Wavemaster

Balanced. If I had to sum up Century's Wavemaster in one word, "balanced" is what I would choose. Aside from its obvious freestanding ability, it is balanced in the sense of its well-rounded usability. There are pros and cons, both of which I will detail in this review.

The Wavemaster is Century's most basic model of the freestanding training bag – however, basic isn't a bad thing when paired with refined quality like this.


THE THREE PILLARS OF MENTAL TRAINING & CONDITIONING

If your mind is the captain, your body is the airplane. Educating the pilot and training them to fly during emergencies and make the correct decisions under stress is the most important job that any airline or Air Force flight school can do. As with driving, most airplane crashes and accidents that occur are due to human (pilot) error rather than mechanical failure.

It's easy to be happy when you are healthy and successful. But how do you respond in times of trouble? How do you deal with disappointment, failure and defeats?

Though we (the writers) originally came from the world of martial arts, training of military units/special forces and dealing with violence and combat, we also have academic backgrounds and like you, we live in a world where not every confrontation is violent or physical.


Product Review - The perfect tool for the perfect core workout – Bear Blocks

We martial artists all know that one of the key strengths comes from our core. And one of the simplest yet very effective workouts is the Plank, it works your whole. But did you know that doing a conventional plank can actually hurt us? You may wonder in what way exactly. There are 8 small bones and 5 complex ligament structures in the wrist. A traditional plank position compresses the wrist bones and strains the ligaments because of the acute angle the position requires. Doing a 1 minute plank in this position might be okay, but trying to do, for example, a 6 minute body weight routine from this position will lead to wrist pain, fatigue, and possibly injuries.

