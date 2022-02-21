LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Acclaimed Korean Director Creates Martial Arts Short Film With His iPhone

news
Park Chan-wook
d1nslcd7m2225b.cloudfront.net
As part of its "Shot on iPhone" campaign, Apple enlisted internationally acclaimed Korean director Park Chan-wook
to create a short martial arts film, "Life is But a Dream," shot entirely on an iPhone 13 Pro. Park, renowned for his work on the crime film "Oldboy" and the mystery thriller "Joint Security Area," as well as the AMC miniseries "The Little Drummer Girl," had previously filmed the 20 minute movie "Night Fishing" on his iPhone 4 in 2011.

Available here, "Life is But a Dream" is a comic, Wuxia style fantasy romp about a roguish swordsman and a legendary female warrior whose ghosts fight over possession of a coffin but end up falling for each other instead.

