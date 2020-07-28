12 Rules for Training, Part 2

www.teamplusone.com

In the November/December 2019 issue of MASuccess, I presented the first six of my 12 rules for training. Here, I'll discuss the remaining six rules.

7. Embrace Fatigue

As legendary pro-football coach Vince Lombardi once said, "Fatigue makes cowards of us all." Rarely do we perform as well when we become fatigued.

From a fitness standpoint, however, fatigue is valuable. Training to the point of fatigue helps us become better-conditioned martial artists.

Learning how to handle fatigue is also important from a self-defense standpoint. If you're targeted by a mugger, it won't be because you look alert and energized. Criminals are more likely to strike when you seem vulnerable, when you're worn out from a long day at work or after a long run. The stress and the "adrenaline dump" that happens during a self-defense encounter will cause you to become exhausted more quickly than usual.

Fighting an attacker is hard enough without having to fight fatigue at the same time. The more we train while fatigued, the easier it becomes to deal with it.

8. Be Consistent and Think Long-Term

It's understandable that you won't always have time to do all the training you want to. The danger here is that one day away from training can turn into two days, then three days, then a week. When you return, eager to make up for time missed, you discover that your body is no longer in the state it was.

As my dad always said, "A little of something is better than a lot of nothing." It's important to remember that a short workout is better than no workout at all. This will help keep your skills sharp, as well as reduce the risk of injury. This is one of the most important pieces of advice to follow if you plan on making martial arts a lifelong pursuit. It has been my experience that there are few active martial artists over the age of 50 who are not consistent.

9. Train Safe

It's important to always listen to your body. Learn to distinguish between simple muscle soreness, which usually can be worked through, and aches or pains that are abnormal and indicate potentially serious injury.

Also, as much as embracing fatigue is important, it can lead to injury if you're not careful. That's why it's essential to pick your techniques and your partners wisely. Make sure that what you're doing is age- and skill-appropriate.

10. To Be Fast, Go Slow

Many times over the years, in my hurry to do a movement quickly, I've glossed over some important details only to have to go back and relearn them later. It's been my experience that relearning something is a lot harder than learning it right the first time.

That's why I try to focus on going slow and being smooth until I get a movement down perfectly. Then I allow myself to pick up speed gradually.

The result is I've developed fewer bad habits. And my movement has become more efficient, which translates to greater speed and power.

11. Stay Playful

Everyone started training for a different reason, but what keeps us coming back decade after decade is not self-defense or fitness; it's enjoyment. It's incredibly valuable to create an environment that makes it easier to have fun.

12. Constantly Review and Evaluate

Have you ever had to acquire the same technique several times because you didn't practice between training sessions? I thought so. Me, too.

When I take time at the end of a session to think about what I've learned — and perhaps even to review it again — I retain it much better in the long run. This might seem obvious to you, but it took me decades to figure out!

If you put these 12 rules to work, I'm confident that you'll find them as valuable as I have through the years.

To contact Dave Kovar, send an email to dave.kovar@kovars.com.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
martial arts schools
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less
one championship

Loren Mack Joins World’s Most Innovative, Fastest Growing League In PFL

Loren Mack Joins World's Most Innovative, Fastest Growing League In PFL

The Professional Fighters League has added a globally-recognizable figure to the executive team in Loren Mack.

Mack, who has experience working with the UFC and ONE Championship, joins PFL in the role of Vice President of Corporate Communications.

Keep Reading Show less
professional fighters league

Martial Arts 101: Introduction to Silat

Roughly speaking, silat means "skill for fighting." There are hundreds of styles of silat, most of which are found in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, southern Thailand and the southern Philippines. Common to all these styles is a combat-oriented ideology and the use of weaponry.

In Indonesia, there are numerous forms of pencak silat (also spelled pentjak silat), as well as many kinds of kuntao, a type of Chinese boxing that bears many similarities to silat and is found primarily within Chinese communities in Indonesia. There are also many systems that blend pencak silat and kuntao.

Victor deThouars, master of pencak silat soempat.

Silat techniques vary greatly, from the low ground-fighting postures of harimau (tiger) silat to the high-flying throws of madi silat. One particularly vicious madi throw involves controlling your opponent's head, leaping into the air and using your bodyweight to yank him off his feet as your knee slams into his spine.

Learn silat in your own home! Let Black Belt Hall of Famer Burton Richardson guide you.

A typical harimau takedown entails coming in low against an opponent's punch, capturing his foot with your foot, and forcing his knee outward with a strike or grab to effect the takedown.

The karambit knife, commonly taught in silat.

Rikeson silat focuses primarily on nerve strikes, while cipecut silat makes extensive use of the practitioner's sarong for throwing and controlling the opponent.

A rikeson stylist might take an opponent down with a finger-thrust attack to the nerves situated in the crease between the upper leg and torso.

A cipecut practitioner might deflect an attack with his sarong, then wrap it around the opponent's head, using the improved leverage to yank him to the ground.

Paul deThouars, master of bukti negara silat.

Bukti negara silat, as developed by Paul deThouars, relies on a sophisticated leverage system to achieve almost effortless throws.

—Terry H. Gibson

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
silat
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter