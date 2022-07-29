Martial Arts Podcast - Black Belt Magazine

The top rated podcast dedicated to the martial arts enthusiast
About The Black Belt Podcast
What’s Up Martial Artists! Welcome to The Black Belt Podcast a Martial Arts Lifestyle Show hosted by highly acclaimed multi style martial artist Harinder Singh in partnership with Black Belt Magazine. Come join us every 2 weeks for a new release and listen what our guests have to say. We have been rated among the best martial arts podcasts in the industry!
“We are going to bridge the gap between sport, tradition, and reality. Join me as I sit down with world class practitioners to discuss their lifestyles to teach you about their mindset, training, and fighting methods so that we can grow from their wisdom.” – Harinder Singh
Season 1 guests include Michael Jai White, Jocko Willink, Herb Perez, Rickson Gracie, Mike Swain, Justin Ren, John “The Pitmaster” Hackleman, Tony Blauer, Chatri Sityodang, Dave Kovar, Meisha Tate, Burton Richardson, Master Wong, Master Ken, Mike Ninomiya, and Jackson Rudolph.
Follow Harinder Singh @sifusingh and Black Belt Magazine @blackbeltmag.
Episode 1
Episode 1: Michael Jai White - Martial Arts is About Overcoming Yourself
“Respect Needs to Go Around for Every Martial Art. We can learn Something from everyone.” -- Michael Jai White
Episode 2
Episode 2: Jocko Willink - Detachment From Emotions is the Master Key to Success
“You are going to die. Accept Death, but move forward in life, and do everything you can to make it a good life” – Jocko Willink
Episode 3
Episode 3: Herb Perez - The Art of Setting and Achieving Goals
“Do Things for the Love of It” vs “The Fear of Losing It” – Herb Perez
Episode 4
Episode 4: Justin Wren - Be Resilient, Never Quit, and Overcome all Obstacles
“Live to Love and Fight for People” – Justin Wren
Episode 5
Episode 5: Dave Kovar - Professionalism & Empowerment through a Growth Minded Passion Driven Approach
“There is no higher calling than teaching Martial Arts.” – Dave Kovar
Episode 6
Episode 6: John Hackleman - Physical and Mental Conditioning are the Master Key’s to Performance
“Embrace the repetition and love the fact that you are getting better at it.” - John "Pit Master" Hackleman
Episode 7
Episode 7: Burton Richardson - Approach Your Training with Integrity and Pressure Test Everything
“Self Confidence through the Practice of Realistic Self Defense.” – Burton Richardson
Episode 8
Episode 8: Tony Blauer - How to Develop the Ability to Recognize and Manage Fear
“We are all Human Weapons.” – Tony Blauer
Episode 9
Episode 9: Mike Swain - 1988 Bronze Medal Olympian in Judo
“Success Leaves Clues, so Surround Yourself with Greatness.” – Mike Swain
Episode 10
Episode 10: Rickson Gracie - Spiritual Warrior: The Path of Empowerment
“Breathe and Flow with the Go.” – Rickson Gracie
Episode 11
Episode 11: Master Wong - Know Yourself, Know Your Enemy
“Know yourself, know your enemy, know your ability and know your surroundings.” – Master Wong
Episode 12
Episode 12: Cynthia Rothrock - Life is an Adventure
“Martial Arts taught me to never accept failure.” – Cynthia Rothrock
Episode 13
Episode 13: Jackson Rudolph - The Martial Art of Discovering Your Potential
“Achieving a black belt is telling you that you can do anything you set your mind to." –Jackson Rudolph
Episode 14
Episode 14: Miesha Tate - Mental Toughness and Fighting the Inner Battle
“It’s a matter of winning the smallest battles in your head before you win the big battles on a big stage.”—Miesha Tate
Episode 15
Episode 15: Master Ken - Lethality, The Way of Ameri-Do-Te
“My goal was always to see how quickly I could hurt or paralyze every opponent.”—Master Ken
Episode 16
Episode 16: Chatri Sityodtong - Fight for Your Dreams
“Martial Arts is the Greatest Platform to Unleash Human Potential.” – Chatri Sityodtong
DISCLAIMER: Our guests are highly trained experts and masters of their craft. They take many safety precautions to mitigate the risks involved in the practice of martial arts. All training methods and fighting strategies discussed in these podcasts should not be attempted without qualified supervision and training with professionals.
