Why “Be First?”

Hearing my coach shout from the side of the mat, "Two hands on! Get two hands on!" during my first Judo tournament, made me suddenly realize what he meant. Aside from the obvious plea of getting my mitts onto the Judo gi of my opponent, he was telling me: Be first. Suddenly, the realization that this was what he had been trying to drill into my brain during all those months of practice came flooding forth. Ah, now I get it. I wanted to turn around and let him know that I understood what he meant, but my opponent's industrious attempts at being first, himself, made me think the better of it.

Be first. It's an old maxim that I believe can first be attributed to boxing, at least that is the first place I heard of it. Hit your opponent first. Get in there. Score first. Attack! The applications to all martial arts should be obvious, but the concept also applies to life.

Sitting in a sales meeting, in a warm room, I remember drifting off to the velvety sounds of quarterly projections by my manager and then being abruptly stirred upon hearing, "It's best to get something on the board right away. It will help you get your momentum going for the month!" Well, it was something like that, anyway. After all, I had just woken up. Regardless, it was another example of being first. And it was an application far away from the mat.

Most people will likely agree: it's better to be ahead than to try to come back from a deficit. Once the momentum is going in your favor, for some reason, it seems easier to keep it up. My unscientific opinion is that it is easier to build on success than failure, though as many readers will attest, we have to know how to work equally with both.

It is when lessons learned through martial arts are applied to our lives that we begin to see their power. Punch first. Hands on first. Get the sale on the first day of the month. Be proactive. Be industrious. Be first.

Silva KOs Ortiz, Belfort TKOs Holyfield in Boxing Matches

The Triller Fight Club pay-per-view platform has gained immense popularity recently by hosting pop culture-fueled boxing matches such as Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley. They were back in action on Saturday night with a card that featured multiple MMA legends as Vitor Belfort challenged Evander Holyfield and Anderson Silva went toe-to-toe with Tito Ortiz in a boxing ring.

The first of these two bouts was the showdown between former UFC champions Ortiz and Silva. Ortiz came out swinging with a series of punches, but they were simply too slow for the elusive Silva. Silva ducked under a series of punches, connected with a hard right hand, and followed with the left to send Ortiz to the canvas. In just 81 seconds, Silva knocked out his fellow 46-year-old combatant and improved his boxing record to 3-1. Before Ortiz, Silva also defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision back in June.

There’s a New “Shero” in Town, and Her Name Is Gillian White!

Gillian White has worked in film and television for 25 years — far longer than she's been married to Michael Jai White, whom she wed in 2015. Recently, she's created a buzz in the entertainment industry because of her role as Zara in Take Back, a movie that also stars her husband and teacher, as well as Mickey Rourke. After eight years of hybrid training that includes kyokushin karate and an array of effective fighting styles, Gillian will step into history as the first Black female martial artist to play the lead in an action film when Take Back is released this year.
Amir Aliakbari and Anatoly Malykhin To Meet In A Heavyweight Slugfest

ONE Championship's waters are swimming with sharks, and two of the Great Whites circling the growing heavyweight division will collide at ONE: Revolution on Friday, September 24.

Iranian star Amir Aliakbari and Russian Anatoly Malykhin will settle their score inside the Circle on the main card of the insanely stacked event.

