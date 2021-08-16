Learn How to Maximize Nutrition, Not Just Training, to Enhance Your Martial Arts.

nutrition
Martial arts nutrition
www.proathlix.com
A martial artist's diet needs to provide energy and sustainability because of its physical intensity. For a martial artist to reach their maximal potential, they need to optimize their nutrition, not just maximize training. A martial artist needs to eat about 4-6 meals a day with snacks inbetween. Here are a few nutritional diets from some of the best martial artists ever known.

Bruce Lee

Lee believed that a martial artist should only consume what is required and don't eat foods that are not beneficial. Therefore, Lee stayed away from foods that had empty calories, refined sugars, fried foods, and alcohol.

A Typical Day for Bruce 

Breakfast

Bruce would eat a bowl of muesli cereal. This cereal contains whole grains, nuts, and dried fruits. Bruce would use 2% milk in his cereal as well as drink a glass per day. And as for a beverage, he would drink orange juice and tea.

Mid-Morning Snack

Bruce would have juice or a protein drink. He consumed this protein drink two times a day. He would use protein powder for his protein drink, non-instant powdered milk mixed with water or juice. He would add a few eggs, wheat germ, Brewer's yeast, peanut butter, granular lecithin, bananas, and other fruits.

Lunch

Bruce would eat a bowl of meat, vegetables, rice, and drink tea.

Mid-Afternoon Snack

Juice or protein concoction.

Dinner

Bruce would eat spaghetti and salad or rice and vegetables with meat or chicken, drink one glass of 2% milk, and have tea.

Bruce loved tea, and he never drank coffee.

Bruce also used many supplements like ginseng, royal jelly, lecithin granules, bee pollen, natural vitamin E, rose hips, Acerola. Bruce was ahead of his time when it came to taking supplements. And Bruce took natural supplements.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda is similar to Bruce Lee. She only ate what gave her the best energy and nutrition. Her diet is about maximizing her nutrient intake. So, she eats balanced, well, and healthy which allows her to get instant energy by metabolizing fast.

Breakfast

Ronda eats something called a Chia Bowl. It has 2 tbsp chia seeds, 2 tbsp hemp seeds, 2 tbsp oats, agave nectar, 1 tbsp almond butter, ¼ cup raisins, topped off with cinnamon.

She also drinks a cup of Coffee and uses raw coconut oil, stevia and cinnamon.

Lunch
Usually, when she is in training camp, Ronda will eat scrambled eggs with vegetables at noon. She uses vegetables like mushrooms, spinach, peppers, tomato, and avocado. In addition, with turkey bacon and one slice of Ezekiel bread spread with natural butter.

Dinner
Usually around 6 or 7 pm, Ronda has Turkey chili. It is made with four ounces of turkey, beans, asparagus, tomato, avocado, hemp seeds, green and red bell pepper, red onion, tomato, chili spice, and cayenne pepper.

Dessert

Ronda's desert is much different than ice cream. Instead, she eats Greek yogurt with 1 tbsp chia seeds and agave.

Snacks
When Ronda is hungry between meals, she eats Honeycrisp apples with cashews or red grapes with nuts, frozen grapes, almonds, and trail mix.

My go-to smoothie recipe is:
I make a Dolce Power Shake blended with fruit and vegetables—no protein powders or anything. I do this after every morning and evening training.

She Has a Smoothie Straight After a Workout

The smoothie consists of:

*Adding ingredients in this order usually blends easier

One small beetroot
One apple (chopped but unpeeled)
One carrot
1/2 cup of strawberries
1/2 cup of blueberries
1/2 cup of red grapes (no stems)
One whole lemon (peeled)
One handful of spinach
One handful of kale
One silverbeet leaf, no stem

Rousey also uses supplements along with her protein shakes.

Rousey does not eat within three hours of going to bed.

You should notice these two diets are restricted and limited to sugar and refined foods. They eat more but eat balanced and healthy to maximize and optimize their energy.

If you would like to know more about nutrition, training, and health, check out my channel on You Tube.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcTdGuQFH48EgrCmyZ81mig/

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

In a White Belt Minute

brazilian jiu jitsu
White belt in martial arts class
Duncan Graham

A lot can happen in a White Belt Minute… some good, some bad, but all 100% worth every moment of struggle.

Things can go from bad to worse. You escape the choke just to be viciously arm-barred. Don't even get me started on that camouflaged kimura grip. You think you are passing guard, but you don't close your elbows tight enough, and then suddenly your shoulder is going the other direction, and your body is not in your control any longer.

You think you are finally getting somewhere, then quickly lose it all, in a White Belt Minute.

Keep Reading Show less

Dallas Liu, Sport Karate Champ, Cast in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender

sport karate
Dallas Liu
hollywoodlife.com

Originally reported by SportMartialArts.com via Looper.com and Netflix, former NASKA and ISKA world champion Dallas Liu will appear as Zuko in a live-action rendition of the popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The young star has numerous other acting credits including work on Marvel's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is scheduled for release on September 3rd. As Zuko, Liu will be a master of the art of "firebending", born as a prince in the "Fire Nation Royal Family".

As a sport karate competitor, Liu was a dominant force in the youth division for several seasons. He won titles consistently with his extreme routines, both empty-handed and while wielding a bo, as well as his traditional sword kata. The prodigy collected a number of NASKA overall grand championships, including major wins at the U.S. Open and Diamond Nationals. He started competing on the national circuit as a student from Chozen Martial Arts in California, and would go on to represent Team All Stars.

Keep Reading Show less

The Sabaki Revolution

karate
Sabaki Karate

As Seen Through the Evolution of Enshin Karate's Rules, Concepts and Techniques

In Japanese, sabaki means "to work with energy efficiently." It's a state of being that expresses strength coupled with ease and grace. My father Joko Ninomiya, the founder and grandmaster of enshin karate, created the Sabaki Challenge, a tournament designed to highlight this intelligent system of working with an opponent's force, which often involves taking advantage of circles and leverage. Sabaki is not a martial art per se; rather, it's a traditional idea that's open to evolution and reinterpretation — and that just might precipitate a revolution in the fighting arts.

Keep Reading Show less