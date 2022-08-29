Martial Arts Films Waning in Popularity?
August 29 | 2022
47 Ronin / Universal Pictures
The entertainment website Collider is reporting on the possible declining interest in martial arts movies over the last decade with just 9 martial arts-centric films grossing $50 million at the box office and just four of them surpassing the $100 million mark. The four include the Keanu Reeves' samurai film "47 Ronin," the final two installment's in Donnie Yen's "Ip Man" movie franchise and the 2017 Jackie Chan film "Kung Fu Yoga," which lead the way earning $257 million, mostly in China, the only one in the last 10 years to surpass $180 million.
Collider contrasted this with the period from 2000 to 2011 when "Rush Hour 2," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," "The Karate Kid" and the two "Kill Bill" movies all topped the $180 million mark, though it's probably a stretch to list "Rush Hour 2" and the "Kill Bills" as true "martial arts movies." Nevertheless, Collider says the surprise success of this year's Michelle Yeoh martial arts comedy/fantasy romp "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which they list as earning $97 million, though other reports have it surpassing $100 million, may be a sign martial arts films aren't done for just yet.
From Your Site Articles
- Hall of Fame 2022 - Man of the Year George Chung - Black Belt ... ›
- 21 Best Martial Arts Movies From The 21st Century - Black Belt ... ›
- 11 Movies Every Martial Artist Must See - Black Belt Magazine ›
Related Articles Around the Web