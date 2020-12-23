Beauty of Branding: Keep Merchandise Sales In-House!

business
Beauty of Branding: Keep Merchandise Sales In-House!

All martial arts school owners should make the most out of selling merchandise to their students.

To do that effectively, you need to have a school merchandise program in place, one that's designed to steer customers away from acquiring their gear elsewhere. The program should include an official equipment policy, the creation of branded merchandise (uniforms, sparring pads, gear bags, etc.) and an enforcement policy.

I know — you don't like to think of your students as customers. That's understandable. What you do is a higher calling. You teach a way of life. It's a noble ambition that precludes you from looking at your students as parts of an income stream. I'm the same. We have to get past all that if we want to stay in business and continue to change lives.

Before diving in, I'll share two of the many stories that led to the creation of our program. Our dojo was stocked with two pairs of each size of all the sparring gear. On display for everyone to see were bright red foot pads, hand pads and helmets. Everyone knew that they were supposed to buy their gear from us. Great place to be, right? Wrong.

One day, I pulled up to the dojo and noticed a mom and her two kids wearing red hand pads and helmets with the wrong logos. That set up an awkward confrontation: "They're the wrong kind — why didn't you buy them from us?"

We ended up having the family place stickers on the helmets to hide the logos, but what a hassle it was. Afterward, we decided to brand our sparring gear with our school logo and get it that way directly from the supplier. Problem solved, right? Wrong.

One day, I was sitting at my desk when in walked the mother of an orange belt. She handed me a printout from a website and asked whether the gear was the same as ours. I said, "Yes, but aren't you going to buy it from us?"

She said, "No, I can get it a little cheaper online," then drove off in her BMW.

Although I thought I'd solved the problem by branding our gear, I needed to come up with a policy for enforcing it.

The first step, however, is finding a supplier that's capable of branding your merchandise. Your primary concern should be uniforms — that's the first thing a new student purchases, after all. Therefore, an official gi with your school logo printed on the back should be the first thing you source. Such a uniform will give students a sense of pride and belonging. Nevertheless, you might get pushback from parents or from students who transfer from another school and want to use the gi they already have.

Your policy and your response must be clear: "You're part of this school, and you must wear the school gi. You wouldn't join the Green Bay Packers and wear silver and black with the Raiders logo. The same goes for your karate uniform."

Sparring gear is the next item to consider. My advice is to follow the same policy you use for uniforms. If you wish, you can implement a system of color coding for sparring gear (and for uniforms) that has color belts using blue or red pads and black belts using black or silver pads.

It's also recommended to brand gear bags and have plenty of them available. If you don't, students will just walk in with their Everlast or Nike bags and you'll lose potential sales. (Note: We don't require our students to buy a gear bag from us, but most do.)Other products can fall into the branding category, including items that may not be necessary for training but that make training more comfortable. Think about bag gloves, mat socks, martial art shoes and even COVID masks. T-shirts, of course, are a no-brainer — whenever a student walks around town or school in a shirt bearing your dojo name, it's free advertising.

Eventually, problems will arise. Maybe Grandma buys a piece of equipment as a Christmas present for her grandkid, who trains at your school. When the kid brings it in, you should politely say no. If you cave, it will only get worse. That student will tell other students — or other students will notice — and in no time, everyone will demand the same treatment. Then little Johnny will walk in with black sparring pads despite the fact that you allow only red and blue. You must nip it in the bud — which is why I crafted a letter and posted it on our dojo bulletin board. This has eliminated most of the problems.

SCHOOL EQUIPMENT POLICY

Uniforms and sparring gear used/worn by those training at this school must be acquired here. In many cases, they will bear the school logo.

This policy/directive, instituted by the committee, is in place for consistency, safety and dojo solvency. It is in the best interest of all persons who are part of this school.

Those who have acquired items elsewhere will have one year to comply with the directive. A payment plan can be worked out for anyone needing assistance.

Be on your school team and help keep your tuition among the lowest in the county by purchasing all your equipment here. We appreciate it.

Later, we added an abbreviated version of the letter to our school handbook. For safety, we included the following: "Oriental weaponry/demonstration devices also must be acquired here at the dojo." The reason? No school owner can afford to allow students to bring in homemade weapons, which could injure others if they malfunction.

The bottom line is, the more direct you can be in outlining your school's equipment policy, the better off you and your students will be.

For those school owners who lack the space to carry a variety of sizes of everything they use in class, I recommend contacting Century Martial Arts. Its Century Direct program helps you set up a website for your students to purchase equipment from you, and you get to choose the items they see. When they make a purchase, you get the commission. You never have to manage inventory. It couldn't be simpler.

For more information about Century Direct, visit cmasdirect.com.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
image-cdn.essentiallysports.com

Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

Keep Reading Show less

10 Years of Travel, Part 1

grappling
10 Years of Travel, Part 1

Black Belt debuted this Destinations column in 2010, and during the decade that followed, I've taken readers to a series of exotic locales, including Borneo, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar (formerly Burma), Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. These journeys have led me to a number of conclusions about the state of the martial arts around the world.

Bruce lee once said, "i do not believe in styles." He went on to explain that because we all have two arms and two legs, the techniques that are available to us and that are effective against human opponents are basically the same. For this reason, the styles we see in different countries do not necessarily exist because they are superior in a fight; they exist because they are expressions of culture.

Keep Reading Show less

Greg Jackson Considers Run for Congress

news
Greg Jackson Congress
cdn.bleacherreport.net

The news website Axios is reporting that renowned mixed martial arts trainer, Greg Jackson, is thinking about a run for Congress. The co-owner of the Jackson-Wink MMA gym in Albuquerque, N.M., Jackson is considering running as an independent for the seat being vacated by New Mexico congresswoman Deb Haaland.

Haaland was recently nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be his Secretary of the Interior, meaning a special election will be held to fill her vacant seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Jackson, who has trained a host of MMA luminaries including UFC champions Jon Jones and Holly Holm, has mentioned criminal justice reform - including the instruction of MMA to law enforcement officers to avoid the use of deadly force - and early childcare programs as issues he's committed to.

Related Articles Around the Web

ONE: Collision Course II Card Announced

mixed martial arts
ONE: Collision Course II Card Announced
i.ytimg.com

Featherweight contenders Jamal "Kherow" Yusupov and Sama "AK47" Sana will be part of your Christmas morning when ONE Championship closes out their 2020 campaign with their final event, ONE: Collision Course II.

The event, which has been previously recorded, emanates from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, December 25.

The #2-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender, Yusupov, welcomes #4-ranked Sana in a huge ONE Super Series battle. Both men will try to make an emphatic statement to inch closer to a title shot in 2020.

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter