Martial Arts and Mental Health
The best mental health solutions are overlooked when it comes to prevention. Instead, society is conditioned to take a pill to feel better. However, the cure lies within yourself. And the remedy needs to be turned on like a switch. There are many therapies that balance, improve, and enhance mental health. Surprisingly, many of them use movement. Exercise is one of them, but martial arts take the first-place trophy as a perfect natural remedy that works better than any medication.
First of all, mental health comprises your emotional, physical, mental, and social wellbeing. These aspects fuse together to affect how you feel, think, and act. It determines how you live each day, your behaviors, and the choices you make. To feel good and make good choices, you need to have the right frame of mind. Martial arts improve mental health by creating discipline, respect, assertiveness, purpose, confidence, and self-esteem, which all comprise mental health.
By reading the beginning of Jeet Kung Do, you know martial arts is not just about physical health. It is a wholehearted encompassing approach that involves the mind and soul. Bruce Lee's teachings show how martial arts develops, integrates, and fuses the mind, body, and soul. And that perfect technique is not a reflection of physical mastery but also that of the "tri-fusion".
From Jeet Kung Do:
Jeet Kune Do is not a matter of technology but spiritual insight and training.
Jeet Kune Do is not to hurt, but is one of the avenues through which life opens its secrets to us. We can see through others only when we can see through ourselves, and Jeet Kune Do is a step toward knowing oneself.
Self-expression is total, immediate, without conception of time, and you can only express that if you are free, physically and mentally, from fragmentation.
Training is the psychological and physiological conditioning of an individual preparing for intense neural and muscular reaction. It implies discipline of the mind and power and endurance of the body. It means skill. It is all these things working together in harmony.
Training deals not with an object, but with the human spirit and human emotions.
Martial Arts- The Perfect Remedy for Mental Health
Martial arts surround you with people who are respectful, disciplined, confident, and willing to help you master techniques. The repetitious practice of technique and routine transforms the mind with focus, structure, and discipline. Training with other students teaches respect, purpose, and humility. Learning defense and offensive moves creates assertiveness and self-esteem. And as the practice continues, you discover your hidden and unconscious potential by taking a journey into your soul.
Imbalance in the mind, body, or spirit will trickle through and impact life. You have to be careful because the slightest negative issue can create the most significant impact and move fast like a tsunami disrupting every mental health and life aspect. But it also works vice-versa. Sometimes a little bit of confidence creates discipline, and a little bit of discipline can develop confidence. You only need a spark to start a fire.
"Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for life." Lao Tzu. This quote also implies that martial arts helps you feel better for a day but teaches you to control and feel better in your life.
- Martial Arts Help in the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease - Black ... ›
- How Martial Arts Teaches Kids Self-Discipline - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Jhoon Rhee: Why Martial Arts Discipline May Be the Key to ... ›
- Classical Japanese Martial Arts - Black Belt Magazine ›