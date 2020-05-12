The “Uncool” Kick Every Good Martial Artist Needs to Know

<div></div><h5 rel="text-align: center;" style="text-align: center;"></h5>
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzI2MTM2My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzM2MzMyMH0.gPqUb7GnQtZCfGgaDFPRk4RHECIqxBWgduXa6ilUDQg/image.jpg?width=1200&coordinates=0%2C87%2C0%2C87&height=600" id="029b9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4250fb497e66ca94b35061d1d6c95f5f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
<h2 style="text-align: center;">News From Around The World</h2><p>Fight Back making headlines across the world as martial artist unite to stand behind the COVID-19 first respondents. This week long event has made an impact in countries like the Philippines, Germany, Brazil, United Kingdom, and the United States where legends of the arts have deep roots. </p><hr>
Ellis Island Honors Society to Join Fight Back, A Martial Arts Event and COVID-19 Fundraiser
NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) announces their involvement in a COVID-19 fundraiser benefitting medical staff and hospitals which are hit hardest by
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzIxMjg2Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjAwMzE5MH0.k3vSIxOGKgUh7ms1uVcj7k8LkbXRPvWVc8dawfEjMBw/image.jpg?width=980" id="33e80" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fa6b406eb07d153fba6f9348990a850e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
<h2 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/videos/224575305511933/" target="_blank">Master Ken Live</a></h2><p style="text-align: center;"> Master Ken is an actor, comedian, creator of the webshow "Enter the Dojo" as well as a martial artist with various backgrounds including Kenpo.</p>
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzIxMjkwOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMzI1MDEwOH0.suxznASCp20GHJ0QpcNMG2YDmdSFToOU2I2pFB-dp4M/image.jpg?width=980" id="5c4eb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ff93778cd964427330c962d044bdec30" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
<h2 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/videos/555032701826256/" target="_blank">Eyal Yanislov Live</a></h2><p style="text-align: center;"> Eyal Yanilov travels the world to conduct courses as an Israeli Krav Maga instructor and Chief Instructor of Krav Maga Global who holds the highest level in Krav Maga with Master 3.</p>
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzIxMjk0Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDE2OTY3NX0.zfJpP2vq09LDrek3jlkgSChjaDhaMtJtVDANSZAG-DA/image.jpg?width=980" id="9e0e0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="92ca99a81465999eea9cd47c21197c3a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
<h2 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/videos/2651833245097086/" target="_blank">Apolo Ladra Live</a></h2><p>Apolo Ladra has over 40 years of training specializing in Kali with an ATA 6th Degree Black Belt, 7th Degree WTF Black Belt, and the rank of Master at the Ernie Reyes West Coast Tae Kwon Do Association.</p>
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzIxMjk5MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDYzMzI1OH0.AYD6xPVf5jOpgLpsDeKdMMxiITI4GvAlxliXmcQbr78/image.jpg?width=980" id="b5fe2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="634a06f1653589bb2e0d8547bbb4be2d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><h2 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/videos/277646076739790/" target="_blank">Pat Mac Live</a></h2><p style="text-align: center;"> Pat McNamara (Mac) has 22 years of Special Operations experience, 13 of which were in 1st SFOD-D with extensive experience in hostile fire/combat zones in the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.</p>
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzIxMzA1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTk1Nzk5MH0.jsgf7mdFLx7X7_4IRa1Gk3TMUkmVtoHmPULYD9G4TcA/image.jpg?width=980" id="105bd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f00e860ba99c6fa651e2787f389d9bf0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
<h2 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/videos/168129761199765/" target="_blank">John Hackleman Live</a></h2><p style="text-align: center;">John Hackleman is a 44 year veteran of martial arts, a North American Champion, Pacific heavyweight Champion, coach of the UFC's most dominant fighters and is ranked #5 fighter in the world.</p>
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzIyMTAxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTk2NDMwN30._QuvMOtbiwC6_ySHySmr0jHFlECbxUEXMFIfWfshf6o/image.jpg?width=980" id="38636" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7fe6992a5494e9c2cc9811e91c94b01a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><h3 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/videos/929435560846529/" target="_blank">Harinder Singh Live</a></h3><p style="text-align: center;">Harinder Singh is a teacher of military, special forces, Secret Service, SWAT, and over 150 law enforcement agencies across the globe. He is a master instructor of Jeet Kune Do, Tai Chi, Wing Chun, Escrima and holds a Brown Belt in BJJ.</p>
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzIxMzA0Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5MDg1MzA5MX0.Bw8h1fgHgOUatsQLfZHN7X-NWQf3_OkXj8rMei9Fkfk/image.jpg?width=980" id="09a04" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ec7aa4de99eb58a357fb9a1e646a6f43" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
<h2 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/videos/241459233604739/" target="_blank">Paulo Rubio Live</a></h2><p style="text-align: center;">Paulo Rubio works to inspire the marital and tactical arts community for 10 plus years with his media production, specifically his interviews and exploration by experts in the field.</p>
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzIyMTE0OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTE2Mzg5Nn0.2MvwvUTlX3ArbSQCY_xmTGtDFuMQoZoetbONBv1APtY/image.jpg?width=980" id="bc951" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="077ccf48b24da4a1fdc978185466d43c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><h3 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/videos/2094324950713353/" target="_blank">Jared Wihongi Live</a><a href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/videos/2094324950713353/" target="_blank"></a></h3><p style="text-align: center;">Jared Wihongi has over 20 years experience as a SWAT Operator and over 34 years in various martial arts from around the world including the advanced rank of Tuhon in the Filipino combat art of Pekiti-Tirsia Kali.</p>
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzIyMTIwMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjgxNzEwOH0.0VVrhOAjV02C7TM_OrEbmaK5PpjUFwAx1IQeUaCJWss/image.jpg?width=980" id="ea819" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b17453b6e4fdcee7834d56de70289968" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><h3 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/videos/246232180138171/" target="_blank">Burton Richardson Live</a></h3><p style="text-align: center;">Burton Richardson is a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, instructor in Jun Fan JKD and Filipino martial arts under Guro Dan Inosanto, instructor in the JKD Grappling Association and Thai Boxing, and has worked as a stunt choreographer and actor.</p>
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzIyMTIyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5Mjg3MTY3OH0.nmDGIauf9BjYZQBRq77WUNQDSJFn9amfXm6TuQ6DWPo/image.jpg?width=980" id="2197e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="233768e206162f4644635b9230245158" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><h3 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/videos/867952440373594/" target="_blank">Tim Kennedy Live</a></h3><p style="text-align: center;">Tim Kennedy currently serves in the United States Army, a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is a retired mixed martial artist who fought in the UFC, Strikeforce, WEC, ShoMMA, HDNet FIghts and IFL.</p>
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzI2MTExOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjk2MjY2OH0.OAHYEGz7pUHjVN5LDiHMFsac8Zb46cbWxctGTlKDhqE/image.jpg?width=980" id="a0ac7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0f719842c51d7dc3a7cb253b22f05309" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><h3 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/63378970770/videos/2879172505523563/" target="_blank">Stanislov Horuna Live</a></h3><p>Stanislav Horuna is a World Games Champion, World and European championship medalist, and a Ukrainian karateka competing in the kumite 75 kg division.</p>
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzI2MTEzNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjY5MDAwNn0.vHDZ0EKASyf45HcBTvQDqEvsq0a0OSGkFEwFHGfizgw/image.jpg?width=980" id="56e4d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ae2184bdde3da58ae6ed1dbfe38aaa4a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><h3 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/videos/876798992834991/" target="_blank">Michael Jai White & Richard Norton Live</a></h3><p>Michael Jai White is an actor/director and world class martial artist. Having received the rank of Black Belt in numerous styles and trained under many legendary instructors Michael's acting career has exploded. He has been featured in films such as Spawn, The Dark Night, and many other award winning films. </p><p>Richard Norton attained a 9th Degree in Zen Do Kai and is know as an action film star, stuntman, fight choreographer and martial arts trainer.</p>
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzI2MTE5Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjQxNzI5NX0.r44JWfeZWq6b6OXlsIv4UCVeunvOSmH-mKrVK8IiXiY/image.jpg?width=980" id="2a498" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a8b560ae5216936749edfcd2cfa6b53d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><h3 style="margin-left: 20px; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/videos/557143994931865/" target="_blank">Royce Gracie Combat Show Live</a></h3><p>Master Royce Gracie is a UFC Hall of Fame recipient and founder of the Gracie Self Defense Systems. Royce is known for his incredible impact on the world of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and the martial arts as a whole. </p>
