The “Uncool” Kick Every Good Martial Artist Needs to Know

Flying triple spinning tornado kicks are certainly impressive. Pull one off, and you'll get a ticket to the cool kids' table for sure.

Just check out the crowd reaction when a full-contact fighter successfully lands a fancy spinning kick. The deafening cheers are enough to inspire any kid to make a midnight bedroom window escape and camp out in front of the local dojo's front door. Admit it: When you started training, you dreamed of these flashy kicks.

The problem is that these kicks, although impressive, aren't very practical. Even at a high skill level, there's only a small likelihood of them succeeding.

But effective kicks are boring. What martial art teacher worth the salt in Bruce Lee's sweat wants to teach boring stuff? And what student wants to spend their hard, long training hours learning boring kicks?

Anyone who wants to be effective, that's who. So, I'm going to try to sell you on the super-secret kick that will become one of the absolute most effective moves in your arsenal.

The fact is, there is a single kick that is as effective as a kick can possibly be in nearly every situation that warrants a kick. It can go high. It can go low. It can snap, it can push, it can deliver precision and power; it can break a jaw, and it can crush a groin. This kick is so simple that nearly anyone can throw it at least somewhat well from day one. It's utilized by pros for both offense and defense, and you never need to leap or contort your stance to make it happen.

This kick will also be the fastest kick in your arsenal. It's the most non-telegraphic kick in existence, and it can easily be thrown from the lead or trailing leg.

Public Domain Clip Art Image | Karate kick silhouette | ID ... res.publicdomainfiles.com

But wait! There's more! This super-secret kick is straight-line, so it is very difficult to perceive and block. It's a great counter kick and requires very little hip rotation. Plus, it's the perfect setup kick for other kicks, if you're still set on trying those fancy ones.

I can hear you yelling, "Please! Sign me up now!" So, what is this super-secret awesome kick? Drum roll please… The front kick. Yup. That lowly kick that most students abandoned (or wished they could abandon) in their first month so they could learn the fancy stuff.

The front kick is the uncool kick that does it all. I remember many, many years ago seeing the great Joe Lewis on the cover of Black Belt Magazine. He was already a legend and could have wowed readers with any of a number of flashy kicks. But Lewis was all about being effective. More than anything, he wanted to get the job done. So, what did he select for his cover shot? You guessed it: A simple boring front kick. I think I can speak for most of us when I say that the last place we would want to be would be within range of that uncool kick. Learn it. Train it and then, train it some more. It will never let you down. Who wants to sit at the cool kid's table when you can sit at the winner's table?

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
kicks
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

How a Traditional Martial Arts Mind Set Can Fail You in Combat

If you're a traditional martial artist, I know I got your attention with the title. Now, let me pose a question:

Q: Who wins in a street fight with hand-to-hand combat?
A: The guy whose buddy shows up first with a gun.

Yes, I know some of you will say that's a trick question! Everybody thinks their style is enough to handle any conflict they encounter on the street, but that's not reality. Now, before you start thinking I'm anti-traditional martial arts and start warning up your fingers for any angry response, let me tell you something about myself: I've been the guy who only won because his buddy was first to show. And no, it's not because I didn't have enough training.

Keep Reading Show less
traditional martial arts

Fight Back : View the Line Up

Join us live on Facebook to Benefit COVID-19 First Respondents. This virtual martial arts raining event features the worlds biggest names in martial arts coming together to support one another during this time of crisis.

Join us LIVE ON FACEBOOK all week long


Join Black Belt Magazine and Combat Go as we present Fight Back: A Virtual Martial Arts Training Event Benefiting Covid First Respondents. In Partnership with Bellator MMA and Century Martial Arts we bring you 5 straight days of seminars and interviews from the world's biggest names in martial arts. This LIVE event will benefit first respondents of the Covid-19 pandemic through our partnership with American Red Cross. Please help us in uniting the martial arts community as one to support those putting their lives on the line to help others.
Donate Here!

Keep Reading Show less

A CLEAN Drink to get you goin!

We've all been there, where we go reach for that energy drink to get a boost in energy. But there is a new kid on the block, that comes with something special! CLEAN Cause! Not only is it organic and come with some good ingredients like Yerba Mate, but they also give back 50% in profit to support addiction recovery! Clean Cause comes in 4 delicious flavors, Peach, Raspberry, Lemon Lime and Blackberry, we've tried them all and you can't go wrong with any of them. In just 1 can you can be sure to always get 160mg of caffeine to kick start you at any time of the day, plus there are 24 essential vitamins and minerals PLUS 15 amino acids that your body needs for that training session you have coming up.

Here are 8 benefits of Yerba Mate that you might not know off.

  • 1.Rich in Antioxidants and Nutrients
  • 2.Can Boost Energy and Improve Mental Focus
  • 3.May Enhance Physical Performance
  • 4.May Protect Against Infections
  • 5.May Help You Lose Weight and Body Fat
  • 6.May Boost Your Immune System
  • 7.Lowers blood Sugar levels
  • 8.May Lower Your Risk of Heart Disease

Get yours today at: www.cleancause.com

Related Articles Around the Web

What Makes a Good Teacher?

This is something I ask myself often. If I simplify it and remove martial arts from the equation, what the question really asks is "What separates a teacher from a good teacher?"

While you're thinking about that, I'd like to share with you the differences I see between teachers and instructors. To me, an instructor is someone who knows the techniques and can articulate the technical aspects well but might struggle to adjust to the different types of students. A teacher is someone who knows the techniques very well and can teach them to all students. A teacher has the ability to adapt and find the best way to teach things to each individual student as well as understand the best approach for a group. An instructor may struggle with leading a group of students of varying skill levels. A teacher will know when to push and when not to push, when to speak and when not to speak. Teachers, to me, are a bit more insightful.

Keep Reading Show less
teaching
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter