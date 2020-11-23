The Top 5 Holiday Gift Ideas from Black Belt Magazine

If there's a martial artist in your life who's hard to shop for, look no further than this list of the best holiday gifts from the world's leading magazine of martial arts.

The holidays are right around the corner and there's no better time to shop for the ninjas in your family! Black Belt Magazine doesn't just provide the history and current events of the martial arts world, we can equip you with all the best products too. From beautiful belt displays, to stylish gloves, to collector's edition books, keep reading to check out this list of the top five gifts to kick under the tree this year.

5. Budo Wall Belt Display

Martial Arts Belt Display

cdn.shopify.com

Are you really a martial artist if you don't have a classic belt display like this? Every practitioner should be proud of their rank, and the best way to show it off is with this Budo Wall Belt Display. The number of spaces matches most belt systems, but additional ranks can be draped over the upper level if necessary. That arch on top is also great for hanging medals for Karate Kids that compete in tournaments and bring home a ton of hardware! This display holds more than awards and belts, it hangs on to memories that a martial artist can keep forever.

$119.99
Buy Now

4. Black Belt Icon Tee

Black Belt Shirt

cdn.shopify.com

If you're looking for something a bit smaller than a belt display, you can't go wrong with a stylish t-shirt from Black Belt Magazine's new apparel line. This Icon Tee is 60% ring-spun cotton and 40% polyester for a soft feel that makes it perfect for training or just looking good. It's not everyday that you see a martial arts shirt that looks cool too, so you better scoop one of these up for the holidays before they're all gone!

$24.99
Buy Now

3. Strive Washable Boxing Gloves

Washable Boxing Gloves

cdn.shopify.com

Any martial artist would be lucky to get these Strive Washable Boxing Gloves from our friends at Century Martial Arts for the holidays. They come in multiple styles that would give any martial artist the sweetest fists in the dojo. Most importantly, no one should EVER have to deal with stinky gloves again! You can pop these in the washing machine and they'll come out looking and smelling brand new every time. The 10 oz. padding is wrapped in a sublimation print design that will never crack or fade, making it the perfect gift for anyone that loves beating up BOBs and Wavemasters!

$49.99
Buy Now

2. Black Belt: First 100 Issues

Black Belt Book

cdn.shopify.com

This gift is ideal for anyone who is a lifetime martial artist. The arts are rooted in a rich history that is respected across the globe, and much of that history is documented in the first 100 issues of Black Belt Magazine's legendary publication. This is a collector's item that documents over a decade of martial arts history with everything from the competitive achievements of Bill "Superfoot" Wallace to the iconic Hollywood performances of Chuck Norris and Bruce Lee. Regardless of which art they study, that special martial artist in your life will be honored to own this special edition book.

$34.95
Buy Now

1. One-Year Black Belt Magazine Subscription

Black Belt Magazine

Coming in at number one on our countdown is the gift that keeps on giving, a ONE-YEAR subscription to Black Belt Magazine! This gift will keep your favorite martial artist up-to-date on all the important news in the community, as well as inspiring stories and historic accounts. The six bimonthly issues would normally cost nearly $50, but the subscription ON SALE NOW for just $34.99! The first issue will be delivered to your door in under two weeks and is a great stocking-stuffer to tell your martial artist that five more issues are on the way. 2021 is sure to be better if you have the best martial arts magazine in the world delivered to your door throughout the year!

$34.99
Buy Now

We are pretty proud of this list because we know any of these items would make a martial artist light up on the holidays. However, we have so much more to offer on our website. CLICK HERE to check out our complete online store and find exactly what you need to kickstart your holiday shopping.

