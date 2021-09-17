Martial Arts History Museum Officially Re-Opens Saturday

news
Martial arts history museum
The Martial Arts History Museum in Burbank, Calif. is scheduled to have their grand-reopening Saturday, September 18. California museums were ordered closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have only started to reopen in the last few months. Smaller museums, which largely rely on attendance donations to continue operating, are facing severe financial hardships due to the long closure

Though they opened their doors back up several weeks ago, Saturday marks the Martial Arts History Museum's official return with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, demonstrations and celebrity appearances that will serve as their main fundraiser for the year. Well-known martial artists expected to attend include Cynthia Rothrock, Don Wilson and Benny Urquidez. Admission will cost $10 with the opening ceremony slated to begin at 1 p.m.

There’s a New “Shero” in Town, and Her Name Is Gillian White!

entertainment
Gillian White
Photo by Kem West
Gillian White has worked in film and television for 25 years — far longer than she's been married to Michael Jai White, whom she wed in 2015. Recently, she's created a buzz in the entertainment industry because of her role as Zara in Take Back, a movie that also stars her husband and teacher, as well as Mickey Rourke. After eight years of hybrid training that includes kyokushin karate and an array of effective fighting styles, Gillian will step into history as the first Black female martial artist to play the lead in an action film when Take Back is released this year.
The Aging Judoka

judo blog
Gary Goltz Judo

I recall Floyd Burk who is also a regular writer and contributor to Black Belt Magazine once asked for my input on article he had in the works entitled 'The Aging Martial Artist'.

Specifically he wanted to know the biggest change in your martial arts ability that you've noticed over the years? (Answer could be physical, philosophical, strategic, etc..)

Because judo is so physical, many of the moves I can no longer do because of prior injuries and trying to avoid future ones, (after 60 it takes much longer to recover). So my role have gravitated towards being involved in running the judo organizations, promoting large events, refereeing, developing future leaders, as well as providing wisdom that comes with age and experience.

Teenage Sensation Victoria Lee Returns At ONE Revolution

one championship
Victoria lee
Victoria "The Prodigy" Lee has set ONE Championship on fire in 2021 with two successful mixed martial arts victories inside the Circle. Now, the teenage sensation returns for another stiff test when she meets Victoria Souza at ONE: Revolution on Friday, September 24.
