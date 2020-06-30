Creating an At-Home Martial Arts Space for Kids

Are you stuck at home with kids who are driving you crazy? Looking for positive ways to help them burn off excess energy? Whether your kids are staying at home due to COVID-19 closures or inclement weather, martial arts can be a perfect way to help them stay active and reduce the energy that can lead to boredom and stress. Of course, you will need to create a martial arts space before you get your kids started with this beneficial hobby, and these helpful tips can help you create a killer space for karate and other martial arts in the comfort of your own home.

Invest in Quality Cleaning Supplies

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash.

Gyms and studios across the country have been closed for weeks, and that's because the surfaces in these businesses can become breeding grounds for viruses and bacteria. The same can be true for fitness spaces in your home, so you should start this process by picking up disinfectants that will keep your family safe while they work out and practice. For stains, dirt, viruses, germs and bacteria, your best bet is to use a bleach-based disinfectant.

You may be able to score these products in-store or online but also keep in mind that supplies may be currently limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so be prepared to be patient with shopping. Because being able to disinfect surfaces is so important, you may want to wait to build your at-home martial arts studio until you can get your hands on some quality cleaning products.

Quick note: Don't buy more cleaning supplies than you need – remember, you're not the only one using them!

Invest in Shock-Absorbing Flooring

Century Martial Arts puzzle mats.

Whether your children will be sparring in your new martial arts space or just practicing their kicks, having a safe and soft floor can help keep them protected. If you have the room in your budget and can get your hands on them, buying a few martial arts floor mats could be your best option for a practice space. Puzzle mats are simple to install in any room in your home and are soft for falls. Another option for protecting your children and your floors is to pick up crash pads, which have a lot more cushioning than rubber flooring. These pads are typically used by climbers but can come in handy for other activities as well.

Buy Some Basic Martial Arts Gear

Setting up a martial arts space is simple, but you'll want to ensure that your kids have some essential martial arts equipment to encourage their new hobby. For an at-home practice, picking up some training equipment should provide your children with the basics they need. Gloves, shin guards and headgear are especially important if your children will be throwing punches or kicks, so make these equipment purchases your top priority. You may also want to buy things like wraps and mouth guards. In terms of other gear, what your child needs can depend on which type of martial art they plan to practice.

Stream Online Martial Arts Classes

If you're looking to get your children interested in martial arts, the timing couldn't be more perfect. Because right now, you can find low-cost and free martial arts classes online from some of the world's top instructors, which you can stream using your laptop, TV, tablet, or smartphone. Once you have your new martial arts space set up, check out these classes to provide your children with some instructions for getting started. Many of these classes are for adults, but they can still be helpful for older children and teens. Looking for other martial arts-themed fun to keep your kids entertained? Try watching one of these kid-friendly movies.

Martial arts can help kids and adults make the most of time at home. So, use the advice above to create your own space and get kids interested in martial arts.

From Your Site Articles
kids martial arts
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less
one championship

Truth About Ninja, Part 1

In modern culture, the ninja are often portrayed as coldblooded assassins, men and occasionally women garbed in black and armed with samurai swords and throwing stars, agents who appear out of nowhere in the shadows of the night to dispatch their victims without mercy.

They're said to possess magical powers, including invisibility and the ability to walk on water. They're depicted as the owners of physical skills that could give Olympic athletes a run for their money. Once in a while, you even hear a fantastical statement like, "Only a ninja can kill another ninja."

That kind of hype might be fine for entertaining kids who were raised on comic books, video games and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles flicks. But adults tend to prefer a dose of historical accuracy in their movies and books.

Most Americans got their first glimpse of ninjutsu in 1967 thanks to the James Bond movie You Only Live Twice. By the 1980s, the Western world found itself in a ninja craze, and that's what prompted me to start consuming every ninja book, article and documentary I could find. I learned that the ninja's reputation had been exaggerated by the media. Sure, it's more exciting to portray them as sword-slinging, roof-hopping executioners with mystical powers, but that's not realistic. To help others expand their awareness of the facts surrounding these men in black, I present the results of my research.

Where does our historical information on the ninja originate?

Much of it comes from Bansenshukai, a collection of information accumulated by the clans in the Iga and Koga regions of Japan. It was compiled by Fujibayashi Sabuji in 1676 to preserve the know-how that had been developed during the near-constant conflict that raged from the beginning of the Onin War until the end of the Siege of Osaka almost 150 years later.

In addition, there is Shoninki from 1681. Together, these texts are the most important sources of information about this shadowy profession.

Slightly less authoritative is Ninpiden (aka Shinobi Hiden), a manual from 1655 whose name translates as Legends of Ninja Secrets. Some attribute it to Hattori Kiyonobu, while others link it to Hattori Hanzo. In either case, it was passed down within the Hattori family and wasn't shared with outsiders.

When did the ninja exist?

They lived primarily during the unrest of the Sengoku period (15th century to 17th century). That's when spies and mercenaries became active in Iga and Koga, and it's from the clans of these areas that we get much of our knowledge of the ninja [Ancient Warfare: Shinobi Ninjas and Kung Fu Shaolin Monks]. Following the unification of Japan under the Tokugawa shogunate (17th century), the ninja faded into obscurity [Martial Arts of the World: An Encyclopedia, by Thomas A. Green].

Were the ninja really assassins?

Espionage was their chief role. They spent more time spying than killing. While they were trained in covert operations, propaganda, spy craft, infiltration and the use of explosives, they acted as assassins only when other means failed. As such, ninja manuals rarely cover the subject [The Lost Samurai School: Secrets of Mubyoshi Ryu, by Antony Cummins].

How did they operate?

The ninja were not necessarily independent or self-serving. They often hired themselves out to a particular daimyo, or feudal lord, as mercenaries. Unlike the way they're portrayed in movies, the ninja sought to avoid battlefield engagements, especially when facing a numerically superior enemy. That's why their strategies focus on cloak-and-dagger methods and hit-and-run tactics.

Were they always called "ninja"?

The word "ninja" didn't appear until the 1800s, long after the real ninja had disappeared. Before that, the word shinobi was used. Meaning "to sneak," it described covert agents and mercenaries in feudal Japan. Shinobi appears in writing as far back as the eighth century. In official historical documents, shinobi is almost always used, while ninja is not.

Did the ninja wear masks?

No references to ninja wearing masks have been found. However, they often resorted to covering their faces with their long sleeves when the enemy was near, and when working in groups, they sometimes wore white headbands so they could see each other in the moonlight [Cummins].

In early Japan, ordinary men and women would wear head scarves on colder days. This could have been the origin of what's become a Hollywood cliché.

Did the ninja wear black?

It's been argued that ninja wore blue, not black. This stems from the book called Shoninki. It states that a ninja should wear blue to blend in with crowds because blue clothing was popular in Japan. Often, a ninja simply would disguise himself as a civilian [Cummins].

Historian Stephen R. Turnbull suggests that the stereotypical image of the ninja dressed in black comes from kabuki theater. In kabuki, the kuroko, or stage hands, rearrange scenery, move props and assist in costume changes while wearing black from head to toe to convey the notion that they're invisible and not part of the performance. He says this convention was adopted by kabuki actors who were portraying ninja, and it stuck.

Did the ninja carry samurai swords?

It was illegal for anyone to own or carry a samurai sword unless that person was a samurai. Furthermore, samurai swords weren't available to the public [Tiger Scroll of the Koga Ninja]. If a ninja was in possession of a stolen samurai sword, it would be the equivalent of impersonating a police officer in modern times, and the ninja could be sentenced to death [Ninja Attack! True Tales of Assassins, Samurai and Outlaws, by Hiroko Yoda].

Then what type of sword did the ninja use?

Many of the swords they used were crafted in mountain villages and, therefore, were crude in comparison to what the samurai used. Some say the blades carried by the ninja were called shinobigatana. They were shorter than a katana so they could be carried across the back — with the hilt projecting above the right shoulder. That kept them accessible while facilitating the scaling of walls and the climbing of trees [Tiger Scroll].

The subject, however, is often debated. Before the 20th century, there's no evidence for the existence of a katana-like short sword that was used by the ninja. Skeptics believe that the designs of modern ninja swords are actually based on the wakizashi or chokuto, the shorter companion swords of the samurai [Ninja: The True Story of Japan's Secret Warrior Cult, by Stephen R. Turnbull].

Was the sword the primary weapon of the ninja?

If the goal was to blend in, using or adapting agricultural implements as weapons would have been far more practical. Because the ninja often dressed in disguise — for example, as farmers — carrying a sword would have attracted attention. A more viable option would have been to carry a kusarigama, or a sickle with a weighted chain attached. The weight could be swung to injure, and the sickle could kill at close range. Further, it quickly could have been disassembled into harmless-looking farmer's tools.

Did the ninja use the nunchaku?

The nunchaku was never known as a battlefield weapon because it was ineffective against long arms such as the sword and spear. Also, being of Okinawan origin, it's unlikely the ninja used it.

(To be continued.)

About the author: D.A. Galante has written numerous books and magazine articles on subjects as diverse as wilderness survival, health, fitness and sports. Before he became a writer, he served as a sniper-trained paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. Afterward, he was schooled in scientific crime detection and worked as a police officer in North Carolina. A martial artist and Golden Gloves boxer, he lists among his current interests the study of ancient warfare and weaponry.

Ninjitsu

Battle of Atlanta Announces Final Date Change

scontent-bos3-1.xx.fbcdn.net

The world-class open martial arts tournament is now set to take place on Labor Day weekend.

After originally moving the event to July amid COVID-19 concerns, the promoters of the Battle of Atlanta World Karate Championships have announced that the tournament will take place September 4-6, 2020. The promoters also revealed that they had planned to move the event to the Fall from the beginning, but their venue did not become available at that date until last week. They have guaranteed that the event will happen on the new date, the only exception being if the state of Georgia were to enforce protocols (gathering restrictions, shelter in place, etc.) that would restrict the event from taking place.

Keep Reading Show less
sport karate

ONE Championship Returns July 31st.

In the post, Sityodtong wrote, "ONE: No Surrender will be a closed-door, audience-free stadium event for live global broadcast."

For the first time since February 28, ONE Championship's flagship events will return on July 31 in Thailand. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made the announcement via Facebook on Friday morning.

Recently, ONE was able to stage two shows in China for their ONE Hero Series events. After both shows went off without a hitch, the call to proceed with the flagship event schedule was made. The slate of bouts for the event was not announced alongside the date for the event.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our superstar team at ONE Championship for everything. The world is suffering from the worst global crisis in a hundred years. Most national borders remain closed across Asia," said Sityodtong.

"With zero visibility and weekly COVID-19 policy changes in every country, it has been impossible to plan anything. Thank you to the greatest team in the world for your heart and hustle."

While the pandemic continues worldwide, more and more sports are returning with improved safety measures to ensure a safe environment for their athletes.

As part of the event, the ONE Chairman and CEO stated that an additional 12 bouts would be filmed on that day for a new program titled ONE Dark Series. The taped, first-air series will be for their global broadcast partners.

While a full card was not announced, fans can expect high-level action in late July from Asia's largest sports media property. ONE is back, and fireworks are all but guaranteed on July 31 at ONE: No Surrender.

ONE Championship Weekly | 25 June 2020 www.youtube.com

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship

Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon (c) vs. Petchdam "The Baby Shark" Petchyindee Academy

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy (c) vs. "The Boxing Computer" Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex

Kickboxing Super Fight

Superbon vs "The Killer Kid" Sittichai Sitsongpeenong

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
one championship
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter