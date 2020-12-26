This New Program Will Help You Fight COVID

It was difficult to sit down to write this column because I knew that no matter what topic I chose to cover, I would have to mention COVID-19 in some capacity. Unfortunately, the pandemic is still part of our daily lives, and it continues to affect martial arts schools in countless ways. Our curriculums, instructor training, marketing and best retention practices all hinge on what happens with regard to the pandemic.

Since no one can predict when we finally will be out of the COVID woods, it's essential to continue to adjust and "roll with the punches." Recall Bruce Lee's well-known quote: "Be like water, my friend." We must be adaptable in these uncertain times in order to get to the other side. We've got to keep pressing forward!

No doubt you all have had time to take a step back to reevaluate your businesses and plan your next move. Well, MAIA has done the same. After the SuperShow Virtual Summit, we realized that there's a huge need in the industry for information that will help schools generate extra income during the back-to-school season, specifically related to the changing times.

As you know, this back-to-school season looks a little different. Many parents still fear that the risk of their children contracting or spreading COVID is too high for them to return to traditional schooling. As I write this, school has not yet started back in my state, but already many districts are offering exclusively virtual learning or a virtual/in-person mix. Even during in-person classes, the number of students will be reduced so they can practice social distancing.

If schools in your area are taking similar precautions, you would do well to follow in their footsteps. However, you don't have to pull the plug on all your afterschool programs — you just have to adapt them! And who better to teach you how to do that than Adam Parman, MAIA's Afterschool and Summer Camp Specialist.

For more than 25 years, Parman has run his own school and coached other schools on how to succeed with afterschool programs and summer camps. Using that knowledge base, he developed a course designed specifically to deal with the changes school districts across the country have implemented. Before he released it to MAIA, he tested it in his own school.

When we launched his course — the Digital Learning Camp — we were blown away by the results. Not only did Parman deliver a comprehensive three-day live seminar, but he also provided an extensive library of done-for-you marketing that includes photos, posters, fliers, emails, videos and even social media posts created with help from Cris Rodriguez, MAIA's Digital Marketing Specialist. We've had amazing feedback on this course and continue to hear about the results schools are experiencing as they generate extra income with Parman's methods.

For many years, Parman has helped schools add between $50,000 and $350,000 to their bottom lines. He wants to share those systems so more schools can benefit — not just with the Digital Learning Camp but also with other ideas for afterschool classes, summer camps and special events.

Now, we are ready to develop the next phase and launch a monthly group-coaching program. The program will focus on summer camps and similar events, as well as ways to generate income, improve marketing and so on. Not only will members get coaching from Parman, but they also will be able to tap into the vast knowledge of Rodriguez. This will enable them to obtain the digital-marketing knowhow they need to gain more students and prospects at these events.

We are excited about this group-coaching program because we know it will help schools get back on their feet. Our coaches are fully committed to assisting you every step of the way.

You will hear more about this coaching option in the coming weeks and months. Stay up-to-date by checking out maiahub.com or visiting our Facebook group, MAIA Hub. And, as always, if you need help during these difficult times, reach out to our coaches. You can schedule a free call to ask any questions you may have at maiahub.com/connect. We are here for you.

To contact Melissa Torres, send an email to mtorres@masuccess.com.

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

Demetrious Johnson
Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

More Change for Schools due to COVID

More Change for Schools due to COVID

First, the good news: Many of us are back to teaching in our schools.

Now, the bad news: Some of us are dealing with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, and our states are taking action to address it. I know a few martial arts school owners who could not sustain their businesses. As a result, they had to close their doors.

Kelly Cox: Following Keith Yate’s Example

Kelly Cox: Following Keith Yate’s Example

Although he's acknowledged by his peers to be a ninth-degree grandmaster, Kelly Cox prefers not to use the title. Even more rare among notable American martial artists is that online searches for either Cox or his Rendokan Dojo return nothing. This lifelong student of karate and sword fighting inherited one of the first martial arts schools in the United States and has formed his life around its tradition of severe humility and a ceaseless work ethic. He is currently writing a book that explores the boundless wisdom of original scrolls from the 1800s that he inherited from Christine and Ken Carson, who founded Rendokan in 1946.

From the Archive Vol. 18, No. 8, $1.50

From the Archive Vol. 18, No. 8, $1.50

The 200th issue of Black Belt was dated August 1980. It was 76 pages long and featured 40-year-old Chuck Norris on the cover.

Chuck Norris on cross-training: "The Korean style (tang soo do) was good, but there is a lot more to learn than just that. So I started training with a Japanese stylist, and I got my hand techniques down a lot better. Then I started working a lot with the Chinese systems and learning the mobility of the Chinese systems. Plus I studied judo for five years, and so I started incorporating judo — the sweeping punch — and then I started studying aikido. I was just trying to absorb knowledge."

