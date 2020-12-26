This New Program Will Help You Fight COVID
Since no one can predict when we finally will be out of the COVID woods, it's essential to continue to adjust and "roll with the punches." Recall Bruce Lee's well-known quote: "Be like water, my friend." We must be adaptable in these uncertain times in order to get to the other side. We've got to keep pressing forward!
No doubt you all have had time to take a step back to reevaluate your businesses and plan your next move. Well, MAIA has done the same. After the SuperShow Virtual Summit, we realized that there's a huge need in the industry for information that will help schools generate extra income during the back-to-school season, specifically related to the changing times.
As you know, this back-to-school season looks a little different. Many parents still fear that the risk of their children contracting or spreading COVID is too high for them to return to traditional schooling. As I write this, school has not yet started back in my state, but already many districts are offering exclusively virtual learning or a virtual/in-person mix. Even during in-person classes, the number of students will be reduced so they can practice social distancing.
If schools in your area are taking similar precautions, you would do well to follow in their footsteps. However, you don't have to pull the plug on all your afterschool programs — you just have to adapt them! And who better to teach you how to do that than Adam Parman, MAIA's Afterschool and Summer Camp Specialist.
For more than 25 years, Parman has run his own school and coached other schools on how to succeed with afterschool programs and summer camps. Using that knowledge base, he developed a course designed specifically to deal with the changes school districts across the country have implemented. Before he released it to MAIA, he tested it in his own school.
When we launched his course — the Digital Learning Camp — we were blown away by the results. Not only did Parman deliver a comprehensive three-day live seminar, but he also provided an extensive library of done-for-you marketing that includes photos, posters, fliers, emails, videos and even social media posts created with help from Cris Rodriguez, MAIA's Digital Marketing Specialist. We've had amazing feedback on this course and continue to hear about the results schools are experiencing as they generate extra income with Parman's methods.
For many years, Parman has helped schools add between $50,000 and $350,000 to their bottom lines. He wants to share those systems so more schools can benefit — not just with the Digital Learning Camp but also with other ideas for afterschool classes, summer camps and special events.
Now, we are ready to develop the next phase and launch a monthly group-coaching program. The program will focus on summer camps and similar events, as well as ways to generate income, improve marketing and so on. Not only will members get coaching from Parman, but they also will be able to tap into the vast knowledge of Rodriguez. This will enable them to obtain the digital-marketing knowhow they need to gain more students and prospects at these events.
We are excited about this group-coaching program because we know it will help schools get back on their feet. Our coaches are fully committed to assisting you every step of the way.
You will hear more about this coaching option in the coming weeks and months. Stay up-to-date by checking out maiahub.com or visiting our Facebook group, MAIA Hub. And, as always, if you need help during these difficult times, reach out to our coaches. You can schedule a free call to ask any questions you may have at maiahub.com/connect. We are here for you.
To contact Melissa Torres, send an email to mtorres@masuccess.com.
- Coronavirus Research - Black Belt Magazine ›
- A martial Artist's Guide to Coping with COVID - Black Belt Magazine ›
- COVID-19 and Martial Arts - Black Belt Magazine ›