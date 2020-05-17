Essential Gear

February/March 2020

STRIVE CARDIO KICKBOXING GLOVES
These gloves from Century Martial Arts have some brand-new looks. Washer and dryer safe, they're comfortable and durable gloves that won't slow you down with constant care and maintenance — just pop them in the wash between workouts. Plus, the bold new designs are sublimated and resistant to cracking and fading, which ensures that the colors stay as strong as your haymaker. Keeping your gloves up is easy when they look this good.
PRICES VARY
CENTURYMARTIALARTS.COM


TORRENT BAGS
The latest in the long line of Century's revolutionary free-standing bags, the Torrent T1 and T2 bag system features a two-part stem design, which allows the bag to bend, flow and shift with each strike. Keep throwing punches instead of chasing the bag!
PRICES VARY
CENTURYMARTIALARTS.COM


PADDLE TARGETS
Century's new Custom Double Paddle Targets are the perfect tool for the versatile fighter. The angled, double-sided striking surface is ideal for quick changes in attacks, allowing for varied combinations with fluid movement — each blow landing with a satisfying snap. For a personal touch, get your artwork silkscreened on any of the bold color options.
PRICES VARY
CENTURYMARTIALARTS.COM



BALANCED HYDRATION
Balanced Hydration features more bioavailable forms of the electrolytes you need with zero sugar and no artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors. It's higher in potassium than sodium so you can promote hydration during the day long before you start training.|$30
VITAMINSHOPPE.COM



CHEN STYLE TAIJIQUAN
This new book by Mark Chen is subtitled Collected Masterworks: The History of a Martial Art. The 232-pager provides a fascinating glimpse into China's martial past and the self-defense system one facet of it generated.
$19
BLUESNAKEBOOKS.COM



KI-AI HEADBANDS
These headbands are designed to help unify and focus your spirit and body every time you tie one on. Like the headbands that inspired and motivated Japan's samurai and ninja, these high-quality pieces will inspire and motivate you.
$11-$13
KI-AIENTERPRISES.COM



HAND WRAPS WITH INSTRUCTIONS
ArrowWay developed its Instructional Hand Wraps to guide newcomers along a safer path to the ring. Approximately 142 inches long, they feature step-by-step directions for wrapping your hands for maximum support.
$10
MEISTERELITE.COM


FightBack Recap

Black Belt Magazine and Combat Go are sending a HUGE thank you to everyone who participated in Fight Back! We want to send an extra wave of appreciation to the dozens of talented martial artists who volunteered their time and skills to lead training sessions.

In case you didn't know (although hopefully you do know, and got to take part) Fight Back was a week-long martial arts training marathon and fundraiser. Since COVID-19 disrupted everyone's regular martial arts routines, we decided, what better way to show support for our community, than with 60+ hours of free online martial arts training seminars, held through Facebook Live videos so we could all train together in real time?


Sport Karate's Premier Leagues

Many Different Organizations Govern this Unique Sport

Sport Karate is an umbrella term that refers to martial arts competitions in which a martial artist from any style is welcome to compete. A wide variety of artists from karatekas to kung fu specialists test their skills against one another in divisions like forms, weapons, point sparring, breaking, and more. These divisions are broken down even further to specify what type of performance is expected for a given competition. For example, an extreme weapons division may require a certain number of acrobatic techniques to be combined with foundational martial arts techniques, but the competitor's stylistic background will likely determine what kind of foundational techniques they use.


Emotional Fight Night for UFC Fighter Walt Harris

Fighter Walt Harris showed his incredible courage, strength, and dedication to his MMA career in his Saturday night loss to Alistair Overeem. Harris fighting just a few months after the tragic loss of his step-daughter in late 2019


NASKA to Sanction a Virtual World Tour

Open Martial Arts Tournaments Shifting Online due to COVID-19

The North American Sport Karate Association (NASKA) announced in a press release on Friday that the circuit would be sanctioning a Virtual World Tour for the tournaments that have shifted to online platforms. The first tournaments to be included are the AmeriKick Internationals and the Ocean State Grand Nationals, with the possibility that other events may follow.


Virtual martial arts tournaments have increased in popularity since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions on large meetings. These tournaments are primarily intended for forms and weapons competitors who participate through video submission or livestream, depending on the event. In their press release, NASKA clarified that fighting and team divisions would not be included in the online tournaments and that a few divisions may be combined.

The online versions of the AmeriKick Internationals (June 26-27) and Ocean State Grand Nationals (July 17-19) will feature NASKA rules, judges, and scoring style. These events will not reward competitors with points for the official NASKA world ratings, but points will be awarded for a special rating system specific to the NASKA Virtual Tour.

