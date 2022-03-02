LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Martial Arts/Combat Sports World Allies Against Russia

news
Vitali Klitschko
img.bleacherreport.net / Steve Grayson/Getty Images
More sports bodies and athletes continue to take a stance against Russia over its invasion of the Ukraine. In a rare show of unity, all four of professional boxing's major sanctioning bodies have declared they will no longer sanction title fights in Russia. The World Kickboxing Network also declared it will suspend all title fights there.

Former kickboxing champion and hall of fame heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, currently serving as the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, remains in the besieged city as part of it's resistance. Klitschko has been joined by his brother, fellow boxing hall of famer Wladimir, in their country's defense. Other notable Ukrainian fighters, including Bellator MMA champion Yaroslav Amosov and boxing champions Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko, have remained in or returned to Ukraine to fight as part of their armed forces.

Meanwhile, the European Judo Union followed the International Judo Federation in removing Russian leader Vladimir Putin as it's honorary president while the EJU's leader, Russian Sergey Soloveychik, resigned his post.

