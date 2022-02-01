LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

The Best Way Forward is by Going Back to Basics

technique
Karate Punch
Shutterstock / Nomad_Soul

Never Neglect the Basics of Your Martial Art!

Every martial art has a set of basic techniques that are taught when a student begins training. Because they are the first things learned, the student may want to excel quickly past the basics to get to the shiny, new and much more desirable advanced material. However, the key to higher-level martial arts ability lies in mastering the fundamentals: going back to the basics, if you will.

Basics

What are the basics of the art you study? Usually, they are the things you learned in the first few weeks or months of training — the first stances, kicks, kata, throws and submissions. Zero in on them and make a detailed list. Has it been a while since you worked on them? They may be rusty and not as dialed in as your more recent techniques and skills, so the first step is to dust them off and get them functioning at maximum efficiency again.

Drills

Just doing drills won’t help unless you improve on what you are drilling. The key to making drills yield good results is to start slow and ensure proper form. If you are working on a technique that you haven’t done in a while, take some extra time to verify that you are doing it correctly. Details like when to step, shift your weight, snap the weapon and so on are of paramount importance.

Once you have a better working knowledge of the material and have fixed any bad habits, do some drills. Do sets of 10, 20, 25, etc., and build speed, accuracy and fluidity naturally through repetition.

Variation

When you are certain you have removed the cobwebs and you’re running like a well-tuned Bugatti Veyron, it is time to find some variations of and new applications for your techniques. Limit yourself to one basic technique and find all the permutations you can as you let the technique flow. If you are working on a throw, kick or punch, try different angles, setups and situations.

Experiment. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Remember the variations you like, write them down and keep them. Having a journal is a good idea, both to catalog your ideas and to measure your progress.

Mastery

To master anything is to teach it. From my earliest days as a student in martial arts, music and business, this has been told to me by every teacher I’ve had. It is true. If you want to be an expert at something, teach it. Take a newfound skill and help a beginner or your favorite workout partner become proficient at it.

Follow the same formula for all your basic techniques, skills and material, and you will have a solid foundation to build on for your next goal. Whether you are striving for a promotion or the simple satisfaction that comes with the confidence of knowing your material at a higher level, time spent on the basics is always time well spent.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

3 Great Donnie Yen Movies (That Aren’t Ip Man)

entertainment
Donnie Yen
Flash Point
The film Ip Man (2008) secured the place of actor/Black Belt Hall of Famer Donnie Yen in the pantheon of martial arts-action heroes. Yen’s incredible portrayal of the legendary wing chun kung fu master delivered action scenes with exciting martial arts and jaw-dropping stunts. Although the film generated three sequels, each arguably as good as the original, they are not the only great martial arts-action movies by Yen. Selected below are three great Donnie Yen films that aren’t Ip Man.
Keep Reading Show less

Return of Martial Arts Star Karen Sheperd

entertainment
Karen Sheperd
Karen Sheperd
Imagine it's 1992. Operation Desert Storm has annihilated the Iraqis, anti-American sentiment in the Middle East is high, you’re an American filming an action movie near the border between Syria and Jordan — and you’re required to have double guards around you. Add in that you’re a female dressed in body-hugging tights with her face in full view and you must fight a devout Muslim stuntman.
Keep Reading Show less

2022 Schedule For ONE Championship

one championship
One fc
ONE Championship

On Monday, January 31, ONE Championship unveiled its 2022 event calendar, featuring 24 planned events from start to finish.

The first two events are already in the books and helped begin 2022 with a bang. ONE: Heavy Hitters and ONE: Only The Brave set the stage in January that the rest of the slate now has to follow.

Keep Reading Show less