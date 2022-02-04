Judo, Taekwondo In, Karate Out for 2028 Olympics
February 04 | 2022
The website judoinside.com is reporting that the International Olympic Committee, meeting in Beijing this week for the 2022 Winter Olympics, has guaranteed judo inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics scheduled for Los Angeles. Taekwondo and wrestling were also among the 28 sports guaranteed to appear in the Los Angeles Olympics.
While skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, which all made their debuts at last year's Tokyo Olympics, were among the 28 sports included, karate which also had its Olympic debut last year, was not awarded one of the coveted slots. Karate won't be part of the 2024 Paris Olympics and is said to be less appealing to younger fans than the other new sports.
Along with weightlifting and modern pentathlon, long-time Olympic sport boxing was not included due to judging issues. But it does still have a pathway to inclusion if it fixes its problems by the time of the IOC's 2023 meeting. There's also the possibility additional sports may be proposed in 2023 which still gives karate an outside chance to make the 2028 games.
