Tennessee Taekwondo Instructor Convicted of Child Abuse

news
Jahangir Shaffighi
i0.wp.com Wate.com
Nearly three decades after being accused of sexually abusing a child in his Knoxville, Tenn. taekwondo school, Jahangir Shaffighi was convicted of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery, Wednesday according to the Knox County District Attorney's office. Shaffighi was accused of repeatedly assaulting one of his female students beginning in 1992 when she was 10-years-old. He was arrested and charged for the crime in 1994 but fled to Iran.

Twenty-two years later, he was arrested when his passport was flagged as he came through the Atlanta airport. Authorities say he is facing 15 to 25 years imprisonment for the charge of aggravated rape and 8 to 12 years for aggravated sexual battery.

