Why All New Martial Arts Students Need to Train on the Heavy Bag!
It can be tempting to go all out and batter the bag as hard as possible when you’re starting. However, this isn’t the most effective way to train. Instead, you should focus on throwing punches with proper form and technique. Then as you become more relaxed with the bag, you can increase the intensity of your punches. Remember that the key is to focus on quality over quantity. With time and practice, you’ll hone your skills. But think fundamentals first so skill development can go properly.
Starting With the Heavy Bag
1.Get a good pair of gloves. Boxing gloves are better than MMA gloves if you’re using a heavy bag because they’ll protect your hands from the impact and keep you from injuring yourself. Don’t skimp. Look for quality gloves that fit well and feel good when you wear them. When you are more experienced, you can use your bare hands.
2.Wrap your wrists. If you don’t know how to wrap your wrists traditionally, it might be safer to go with gloves that have a strong Velcro fastener. But again, learning to wrap your wrists is best.
3.Purchase a heavy bag that’s about half your body weight. Note, however, that a 100-pound bag will work for just about anyone. It won’t sway and swing too much when you punch or kick it, but it will move with enough resistance when you hit it properly.
Warming Up With the Heavy Bag
1. Before you start swinging, warm up your muscles with 10 minutes of exercise at a moderate intensity. Activities like jogging, doing push-ups and performing jumping jacks will increase your blood flow and heart rate. This will prepare your body to work out.
2. Also do 10 minutes of stretching. Make sure to stretch your arms and legs.
Training With the Heavy Bag
1. Start with the basics. Learn how to throw a punch before you begin whaling on the bag.
2. Learn how to move around the bag and with the bag while it swings. This will improve your reactions. You don’t always need to hit the bag.
3. Build your speed and power gradually. Don’t try to hit the heavy bag as hard as you can from the get-go. Instead, go slowly and gradually increase your speed and power as you become more comfortable with the exercise.
4. Use proper form. Poor form will make your punches less effective — and it can lead to injury. So make sure you’re using good form before throwing heavy punches.
5. Try different combinations. Mix up your punches to keep things exciting and to work other muscles.
6. Take breaks as needed. Don’t try to hit the heavy bag for hours on end. Instead, take breaks as needed to rest your arms and hands. Train smart! When throwing punches, be sure not to throw too many.
Word of warning: You’re going to be sore. That’s just the way it goes.
But you know what? You’re also going to see results — and fast. By following the tips outlined here, you’ll be well on your way to becoming a heavy-bag training pro. And with consistent practice, you’ll be throwing punches like Bruce Lee in no time.
