Martial Artists Behaving Badly
October 05 | 2022
Highly regarded muay Thai fighter Pichairat Sisook, who fights under the ring name "Daraeak," is in trouble for the alleged online sexual harassment and attempted blackmail of more than 20 victims. Numerous women, including several female fighters, have said he repeatedly requested nude photos of them via social media exchanges and pressured some of them for sex. Daraeak's gym, Revolution Muay Thai, announced he is no longer welcome there and recommended he be banned from fighting.
It's just the latest in a series of recent egregious incidents involving martial artists allegedly abusing their status to take advantage of women and children. Two weeks ago, Roberson Douge, a Florida pastor and martial arts instructor was arrested for unlawful sexual activity with two underage girls at his Tiger Claw Kung Fu studio while Arkansas martial arts instructor Scott Linn was arrested for juvenile sexual assault. Last week Stephen Kenion, who had worked as a karate instructor through the Baltimore City Schools, was arrested for sexually abusing minors. Another Florida martial arts instructor, Daniel Medina-Alvarez, was also arrested last week on 20 counts of molesting students at his Medina Martial Arts school.
