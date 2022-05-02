Vera Too Much For Font at UFC Fight Night
May 02 | 2022
Marlon Vera showed power and precision beats volume as his big shots gave him the edge over Rob Font's incredible punch output to take a unanimous decision in the main event of UFC on ESPN 35 Saturday from Las Vegas. Early on it looked like Font's boxing would carry the night over Vera's kicks as he kept up a non-stop punching attack through most of the first two rounds. But Vera turned the tide at the end of the second dropping Font to his knees with a quick left hook.
Font was working well again in the third when a huge jumping knee hurt him badly and put him on the mat. He went down once more from a head kick in the fourth and, with his face badly bruised and swollen, almost went down again from a sidekick to the face toward the end of the fifth to conclude the brutal, fast paced bout.
In the co-main event, former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski tied the all-time UFC record for most wins capturing the 23rd victory of his career with the company in a split decision over Jake Collier.
