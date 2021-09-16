Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida To Make Long-Awaited MMA Debut At ONE Revolution

Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida will make his long-awaited mixed martial arts debut on the stacked ONE Championshipevent, ONE: Revolution, on Friday, September 24.

The Brazilian grappling star signed with ONE in the summer of 2020, and he is now set for his first opponent, who will test his skills in a striker vs. grappler matchup. His first opponent will be the heavy-handed Anderson "Braddock" Silva.

The task will be simple for the 17-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion: get "Braddock" to the canvas.

His fellow countryman has an impressive resume of his own as a Brazilian National Champion in kickboxing and a professional kickboxing record of 52-20-1. The matchup against Almeida also gives him the opportunity to show the heavyweight division he can stuff takedowns of one of the world's most elite submission artists.

As the heavyweight waters deepen with talent, both men have a chance to showcase their skills and establish their place in the pecking order. There is no time to waste, and with their heralded backgrounds, both men will be looking to leap toward the top of the division and chase reigning king Arjan Bhullar.

"Buchecha's" debut has all of the makings for an unforgettable matchup, and Silva will not be one to shy away inside the Circle. You can expect fireworks when the bell rings.

Which heavyweight will come out on top and send a message to the remainder of the heavyweight division? The answer will come at ONE: Revolution.

ONE: Revolution will air live on Bleacher Report on Friday, September 24, at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST.

"Buchecha" vs. Anderson Silva | The Heavyweight BJJ GOAT Has ARRIVED

Gear up for the highly-anticipated debut of 17-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida as he takes on Brazilian powerhouse Anderson...
Photos Courtesy of ONE Championship

Two Out of Three Ain't Bad — For Most People. For Stamp Fairtex, However, It's Not Enough!

This story begins with a scenario you've seen in a classic movie franchise and in the hit Netflix series it spawned: A mild-mannered youth gets bullied at school day after day. The kid comes under the guidance of a wise martial arts teacher, who imparts the ways of combat. When the kid decides that enough is enough on the schoolyard, you know the end is near. Using skills learned from the sensei, the kid vanquishes the bullies — and even wins a local tournament.

Teenage Sensation Victoria Lee Returns At ONE Revolution

Victoria "The Prodigy" Lee has set ONE Championship on fire in 2021 with two successful mixed martial arts victories inside the Circle. Now, the teenage sensation returns for another stiff test when she meets Victoria Souza at ONE: Revolution on Friday, September 24.
Silva KOs Ortiz, Belfort TKOs Holyfield in Boxing Matches

Silva Ortiz Boxing
The Triller Fight Club pay-per-view platform has gained immense popularity recently by hosting pop culture-fueled boxing matches such as Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley. They were back in action on Saturday night with a card that featured multiple MMA legends as Vitor Belfort challenged Evander Holyfield and Anderson Silva went toe-to-toe with Tito Ortiz in a boxing ring.

The first of these two bouts was the showdown between former UFC champions Ortiz and Silva. Ortiz came out swinging with a series of punches, but they were simply too slow for the elusive Silva. Silva ducked under a series of punches, connected with a hard right hand, and followed with the left to send Ortiz to the canvas. In just 81 seconds, Silva knocked out his fellow 46-year-old combatant and improved his boxing record to 3-1. Before Ortiz, Silva also defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision back in June.

