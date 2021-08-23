Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao Goes Down in Defeat

UFC Vegas 34
Boxing all-time great Manny Pacquiao lost to Yordenis Ugas Saturday night in Las Vegas in what may be the final fight of his legendary career. Though he came in as a heavy favorite against the unheralded WBA welterweight champion who was a late replacement opponent, Pacquiao, at 42, finally appeared to be showing his age in dropping a unanimous decision.

Fighting for the first time in two years, Pacquiao started the match darting in and out, firing off combinations with his trademark fast hands. But Ugas, with his guard kept high, picked off many of the blows. As Pacquiao slowed a bit in the later rounds, Ugas landed a number of hard right hands that sealed the bout for him. A senator in his native Philippines, Pacquiao hinted this might be his final fight as he considers a run for president next year. If so, he leaves behind a remarkable legacy that saw him win the flyweight championship back in 1998 and make unprecedented jumps in weight all the way up as high as junior middleweight where he won a title. Overall, he captured major and minor championships in eight different weight divisions.

The Sanchin kata

Sanchin Training

According to some sources, it is assumed that there are more than 400 different katas in the world today, performed in many diverse styles of martial arts. However, if we are to single out one kata that is special in its form and significance, it would surely be the Sanchin kata.

The Sanchin kata differs from all the rest by its use and representation in various styles of martial arts. For example, the Sanchin kata's use can be found in martial arts such as Karate and Kung Fu, although its influence is seen in other Asian martial arts.

Cannonier Edges Gastelum in UFC Vegas Main Event

Cannonier UFC
Jared Cannonier continued to find success in the middleweight division as he defeated longtime contender Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC on ESPN 29 Saturday from Las Vegas. Cannonier, who began his career as a heavyweight and fought for several years as a light heavyweight, seems to have found a home at middleweight having now won four of his last five bouts.
How Self-Defense Differs From Combat Sports

Self Defense

To launch this column, I'll briefly introduce myself and my objectives. My name is Lito Angeles, and my life's passion is martial arts.

I fell in love with the arts at age 7 after watching Bruce Lee in The Chinese Connection. I began my studies three years later with shorin-ryu karate while living in Okinawa. Since that time, I've studied numerous arts, including boxing, folk-style wrestling, jeet kune do, muay Thai, savate, escrima, pencak silat, krav maga, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and the Real Combat System.

I worked as an officer in a major metropolitan police department in California for 29 years, four of which were as a master instructor in my department's Arrest and Control Unit. I've also been an amateur boxing coach, youth wrestling coach, kickboxing instructor, BJJ instructor and self-defense teacher. Since retiring from law enforcement, I've focused on giving private self-defense lessons and occasional seminars.

