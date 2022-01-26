LIST YOUR SCHOOL
MMA Veteran Maiquel Falcao Stabbed to Death

news
Maiquel Falcao
UFC
Bellator and UFC Veteran Maiquel Falcao was stabbed to death Sunday in Brazil. According to reports, the mixed martial arts fighter was found stabbed multiple times on a sidewalk in his hometown of Pelotas. He was transported to a hospital but died of the injuries.

Falcao lead a troubled existence that saw him compete once in the UFC - a win in 2010 - but end up released by the company before fighting for them again, reportedly due to his prior arrest for assaulting a woman. Falcao would go on to fight for Bellator winning three straight before losing a middleweight title shot against Alexander Shlemenko in 2013. His troubles away from MMA continued though, as he was accused of another assault on a woman. Falcao was 40-years-old. His career record stood at 40-20 with 1 no contest.

