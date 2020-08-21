Mackensi Emory Sport Karate Tip: Chop Punch Drills

Former USA Taekwondo coach of the year Jin Suh has been named in a lawsuit alleging he raped a teenage national champion taekwondo competitor. The lawsuit, filed in Queens County Supreme Court in New York, also names USA Taekwondo itself and its former CEO David Askinas, as co-defendants.

<p> The suit claims the organization failed to take action when advised of the allegation of rape in 2006. Askinas left his position as CEO in 2011 following separate allegations of improper conduct toward a female athlete made against him. The suit comes on the heels of a similar 2018 sex trafficking lawsuit against USA Taekwondo and two of its former star competitors, Jean and Steven Lopez, which is still pending.</p><p> Suh has not been charged with any crimes and continues to operate three taekwondo schools in New York.</p>