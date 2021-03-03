ONE Championship: Machado & Malykhin's Road to Fists of Fury II
ONE Championship will present ONE: Fists Of Fury II, a previously record event, on Friday, March 5 with two amazing heavyweight bouts at the top of the ticket.
Machado's 88% finishing rate makes him a constant threat inside the ONE Circle, and picking up a key victory by a finish in the co-main event would help bolster his push to meet Brandon Vera for the ONE Heavyweight World Championship.
But the Russian will have similar plans to put himself in the thick of the hunt during his debut in the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Perhaps most impressive about Malykhin's undefeated streak is that they have all come by way of finish. He holds a perfect 100% finishing rate with four knockouts and three submissions. The step-up in competing when he steps inside the Circle will truly test where he stands on the global stage.
Before the heavyweight contenders throw down in Singapore, check out their Roads to ONE: Fists Of Fury II in this video from ONE. Learn how each man made his way to "The Lion City" for this pivotal match.
Alexandre Machado vs. Anatoly Malykhin | Road To ONE: FISTS OF FURY II
If either man can steal the spotlight ahead of the main event, they could position themselves right at the top of the food chain for 2021 and have a golden opportunity against Vera.
ONE: Fists Of Fury II will air on B/R Live at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, March 5.