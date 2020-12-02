Ma Baoguo Removed From Social Media

Ma Baoguo
Self-promoting tai chi master Ma Baoguo, who recently announced he was leaving martial arts after repeated ridicule over a quick knock out loss against an amateur boxer back in May, and just last week came out with statements claiming he'd been tricked into the fight, is facing censure from China's state media.

Videos mocking Ma's 30 second loss had gone viral in China drawing millions of views but now Chinese social media sites Bilibili and Weibo are pulling most of them down. Rather than trying to spare the controversial martial artist ridicule though, it appears the move is part of an effort to limit Ma's presence online as Chinese state media has come out accusing him of "poisoning" China's values through his grandstanding antics.

What I learned about martial arts after being a victim of violent crime

self defense
Noel Plaugher

I was a victim of violent crime in 1990. It was a pivotal moment in my life, to say the least. The physical wounds healed quicker than the psychological ones. It was only weeks later, after the incident, and after a friend's urging, that I wound up at a martial art school. After some initial apprehension, I started training and I have been studying, various martial arts ever since.

Self-defense has been a hot button for me since that time. I don't purport to be an expert on all things martial or self-defense, but I do think that my experience gives me some unique perspective and insight into both worlds, at least as it relates to my own experience.

Here is what I have learned.

Keep Reading Show less

Xu Xiadong Back KOing Tai Chi Master

mixed martial arts
Xu Xiadong
cdn1.i-scmp.com

A recently released video shows controversial Chinese mixed martial artist and sometimes political dissident Xu Xiaodong back in action last week knocking out yet another traditional Chinese martial arts challenger. Xu took on Chen Yong, who claimed to be a master of Wu style tai chi chuan, at an outdoor setting in Guangzhou, China.

Chen had been clamoring for the fight against Xu, who has made a name for himself by knocking out kung fu practitioners in challenge matches and decrying traditional martial arts online, for more than a year but had repeatedly postponed their bout. He probably should have continued the postponements as the "fight" lasted only 10 seconds with Xu feeling his opponent out with a couple of kicks, then landing a left jab that had Chen stumbling back against the cage and instantly quitting.

11.28.2020 | Xu Xiaodong TKO Tai Chi Master Chen Yong in 5 seconds www.youtube.com


