Lightweights Ok Rae Yoon, Lowen Tynanes Added To Loaded ONE Fight Night 10 Card
The promotion announced that former ONE Lightweight World Champion Ok Rae Yoon would take on Lowen Tynanes at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on May 5.
Ok stormed to the top of the lightweight division in 2021. After an impressive debut against Marat Gafurov at ONE on TNT III, he returned quickly and defeated multiple-time World Champion Eddie Alvarez in a wild brawl. With back-to-back wins over former titleholders, the South Korean got his shot for the gold.
In a razor-close battle, Ok defeated Christian Lee to become the ONE Lightweight World Champion at ONE: Revolution. The two would rematch nearly a year later, and Lee would prevail to reclaim the gold. Now, Ok is ready to return and try to move back in position to contend in 2023.
Tynanes, however, has other plans.
The Hawaiian started his ONE career with five consecutive victories and had all of the momentum before injuries sidelined him. Tynanes returned from a multiple-year layoff in 2019 to defeat Honorio Banario by TKO. In 2020, his first promotional loss occurred at the hands of Gafurov. But the talented Tynanes returned to the win column last December to reposition himself as a possible threat in the lightweight division.
The lightweight bout will play a pivotal role in how the division shapes up in 2023 as both men strive to be a top contender soon. It is another solid addition to a stacked lineup, making ONE Fight Night 10 one of the year’s best cards.
ONE Fight Night 10 airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Friday, May 5. It will air for free to all Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. Tickets for the event are on sale in limited quantities via Axs.com.
