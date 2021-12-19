LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Lewis Sets KO Record at UFC Fight Night

ufc
Lewis UFC Win
cdn.vox-cdn.com / Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Derrick Lewis returned to the Octagon Saturday in Las Vegas to do what he's now done more often than anyone in history, knock out his opponent, this time stopping heavyweight Chris Daukaus with a series of brutal right hands in the first round of the UFC Fight Night 199 main event.

Lewis was content to wait for most of the fight's first three minutes as the smaller Daukaus moved around the cage and remained active with quick shots. But the 265-pounder showed some of his underrated athleticism suddenly springing a jumping roundhouse kick on Daukaus. As his opponent backed away, Lewis exploded forward with a vicious flurry of punches that stunned Daukaus and had him clinching. When Daukaus tried to strike him from the clinch, Lewis unloaded a series smashing of right hands into his face that dropped the other man to the mat for the finish. With the KO, Lewis set the UFC all-time record for knockouts with 13.

The co-main event was a one-way affair as Belal Muhammad outwrestled and controlled Stephen Thompson, who, at 38, appears to have lost a step from his once elusive foot speed. Muhammad took a lopsided unanimous decision.

Martial Arts – Muscle Inflammation as a Frequent Occurrence

fitness
Tim Kennedy Fitness
blackbeltmag.com / Tim Kennedy
Muscle inflammation is a natural immunological reaction of the organism which happens if we expose the body to a physical activity that is more intense than what it is used to. During this action, the muscle goes through a certain amount of stress and the level of acidity increases. Muscular microdamages occur during this physiological process and the body activates its defense mechanism in order to repair those damages. The inflammation usually happens 24-48 hours after training. It is manifested via feelings of pain, tightness and stiffness of the muscle.
Shoulder as Weapon: Slams, Butts and Grinds

workout
Shoulder as Weapon: Slams, Butts and Grinds

In the past, those who engaged in American Frontier Rough and Tumble, scufflin’, illegal boxing, boom battle or any of the various and sundry endeavors that involved an all-in melee format that was truly no-holds-barred and no-strikes-off-the-table were intimately familiar with the concept of using the entire body as a weapon. Let’s focus on one of those weapons: the shoulder, a tool that’s often overlooked by modern martial artists.

Because of obvious range restrictions, the shoulder is part of your closed-quarters arsenal. (In deference to the origin of the term, I call it “closed quarters” in the piratical naval-melee sense. I prefer not to use the modern evolution of “close quarters.” Yeah, I’m that guy, a stickler for details.)There are three broad ways to use the shoulder in closed quarters: slams, butts and grinds. There are just two attack paths: inward and upward. First, let’s examine a drill that will enable you to find your power with your shoulder, after which we’ll traipse into specifics.

Jake Paul KNOCKS OUT Tyron Woodley in Rematch

mixed martial arts
Woodley Paul 2
Photo Courtesy: Showtime

Jake "The Problem Child" Paul has knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the 6th round of their highly-anticipated rematch. Paul won their first bout earlier this year via split decision, and after Tommy Fury backed out of their December 18th matchup Tyron Woodley stepped up to the plate for his opportunity at revenge. The match lacked offense for much of the early rounds, but Paul landed a devastating right hook that stiffened Woodley and sent him to the canvas for good. The YouTube star-turned-boxer continues his undefeated disruption of the boxing world.

WATCH: Tyron Woodley Knocked Out by Jake Paul

Video Courtesy: Showtime PPV and Kevin Thang via Twitter

Serrano Jake Paul

Photo Courtesy: MMAFighting.com

In the co-main event, established boxers entered the ring as unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano pummeled Miriam Gutierrez for ten thrilling rounds in the lightweight division. Serrano continued an unbeaten streak that has lasted nearly a decade, but Gutierrez gained the respect of fans everywhere for her unbelievable toughness. Despite numerous flurries of combinations including massive headshots and over 50 grueling body shots from Serrano to Gutierrez, the underdog continued marching forward and landing counterstrikes. When the dust settled, Serrano had still out-struck Gutierrez by a vast margin and the seven-division champion earned a dominant unanimous decision win.

Gore Williams

Photo Courtesy: USA Today

In another notable celebrity match, former NBA All-Star Deron Williams outlasted the NFL's third all-time leading rusher Frank Gore after four rounds of exhibition competition. The six inch reach advantage of Williams was evident early as he landed a right hand down the pipe and was very effective with his jab. The gridiron-toughened Gore absorbed the impact every time and was able to land big shots of his own throughout the fight. There was drama in round two after Williams pushed Gore nearly out of the ring, and Gore returned the favor by pushing Williams on the following clash. The turning point came later when Gore was seemingly caught off guard by an attack from Williams out of the clinch. Gore held himself up using the ropes and it was ruled a knockdown, ultimately leading to a split-decision win for the 2x Olympic gold medalist point guard.

