Lewis Ties UFC KO Record

mixed martial arts
Derrick Lewis
i.ytimg.com

Derrick Lewis claimed victory in the main event at UFC Fight Night 185 Saturday in Las Vegas with a record-tying knockout of fellow heavyweight Curtis Blaydes. Known as a wrestler, Blaydes did well in the first round engaging in some strategic stand-up exchanges mixing his jab with low kicks to keep Lewis off balance. But his fortunes changed in the second round as he attempted to drop down for a takedown attempt without looking to set it up at all. Lewis greeted him with a right uppercut that dropped Blaydes to the mat effectively ending matters. For Lewis (25-7 overall, 16-5 in the UFC) it tied him with Vitor Belfort for the company record in knockouts with 12.

Derrick Lewis vs Curtis Blaydes - HIGHLIGHTS HD | UFC Vegas 19

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Sign up for our weekly newsletter!
Stay up to date in the martial arts community with news from around the world, techniques of all styles and all around guiding you in your martial arts journey