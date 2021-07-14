Levy Joins ONE Championship Board

Group ONE Holdings, Asia's largest global sports media platform, announced the appointment of David Levy to its Board of Directors.

It is another huge move for ONE Championship as they eye expansion around the world with one of the most well-known and experienced sports media executives.

Levy will be involved in ONE's plan to expand its live events, content platforms, and reach in the U.S., as well as additional markets.

The American spent 30 years at Turner Broadcasting, where he helped expand its sports media rights with some of the largest organizations. Turner expanded its sports coverage with MLB, NBA, NCAA, and PGA Tour events.

"David is an industry pioneer who helped redefine how millions of people enjoy sports and entertainment programming," said Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of Group ONE, via the press release..

"He is the perfect addition to our board with his proven track record of working with the largest sports leagues in the world, putting together innovative rights packages that create value for broadcast partners, corporate sponsors, athletes, and fans, and deep understanding of how to deliver engaging content across digital platforms to capture a younger, on-the-move generation. We look forward to working with David as we accelerate our strategy to bring our popular martial arts and gaming content to the U.S. and other international markets."

Levy said, "In just ten years, the Company has achieved a level of worldwide popularity that took other sports franchises many decades to build, and I am honored to join the board at this exciting time in its history. ONE has an incredibly talented and visionary Board and management team, and I believe my complementary experiences and relationships will enable us to capture the significant opportunities that lie ahead as the demand for live sports and creative programming reaches new heights across traditional and digital channels."

Levy currently serves as the founder at sports consulting and investing firm Back Nine Ventures, LLC. He is also Chairman of Genius Sports Group and Senior Advisor to The Raine Group and Arctos Sports Group.

Levy is a considerable addition to ONE's board as they move closer to breaking through into new markets with one of the most exciting products in martial arts today.

