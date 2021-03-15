UFC Fight Night Plagued by Fouls, No Contests

A foul-filled UFC Fight Night 187 saw its welterweight main event end in a controversial no contest as Leon Edwards dropped Belal Muhammad with a horrific eye poke in the second round. Edwards, away from the cage since July 2019, started well landing a hard roundhouse kick to the head in the first round. But constantly extending his hands forward with his fingers pointing toward his opponent's face, Edwards was warned later in the round by referee Herb Dean after an accidental eye poke.
The warning apparently had little effect as Edwards continued to lead with open hands in the second round until he again caught Muhammad in the eye. Muhammad immediately dropped to the canvas writhing in pain. Dean ruled the bout a no contest, though it easily could have been a disqualification. It was a UFC record second no contest of the night. Earlier in the evening, in a scene reminiscent of last week's Petr Yan-Aljamain Sterling match, Eryk Anders had Darren Stewart on the mat and badly hurt in the first round when he inexplicably kneed his downed opponent in the head causing the fight to be halted.