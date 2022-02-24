LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Kung Fu Pioneer and Film Star Leo Fong Passes Away

news
Leo Fong
assets.rbl.ms
Martial arts film star, author and pioneer of Chinese martial arts in America, Leo Fong, passed away on Friday at the age of 93. Born in China, Fong relocated to America as a child settling in Arkansas. Initially an amateur boxer, he took up judo and Japanese jujutsu on moving to California to work as a Methodist minister. Fong went on to train in choy li fut and sil lum kung fu in San Francisco, as well as taekwondo and arnis.

It was during this period in the early 1960s he became friends and training partners with a young Bruce Lee. In an interview with the Martial Arts History Museum, Fong said it was after Lee encountered difficulty in his infamous fight with kung fu master Wong Jack Man that he suggested Lee rely less on his wing chun style. Shortly after this, Fong said, Lee unveiled his new method of jeet kune do.

Fong, too, went on to systematize the various styles he'd learned creating his own martial art of Wei Kuen Do. After making the cover of Black Belt in 1970, he broke into movies appearing in more than 30 martial arts films.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

One Mind, Any Weapon

reality based defense
Military
Jim Wagner
Do criminals always attack with knives, clubs, and guns? You’d think so by the training weapons that most martial arts schools use for self-defense training: rubber knives, padded sticks, and wooden or hard plastic pistols. Yet, the reality is that there are hundreds of different tools of destruction that criminals face, and which you may face.
Keep ReadingShow less

Angela Lee Talks Impact Of Pregnancy During Latest 'Anatomy of a Fighter'

one championship
MMA baby
Angela Lee via Instagram / @angelaleemma
ONE Championship is gearing up for its massive tenth-anniversary show, ONE X, on Saturday, March 26. And at the top of the marquee will be the return of ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee.
Keep ReadingShow less

The Sword and the Internet: Ancient Ways, Modern Kendo

kendo
Kendo
Shutterstock / OSTILL is Franck Camhi
Technology is relentless and just about every martial art has been impacted by the internet. Most have embraced a modern approach to teaching. However, regarding the art of Kendo, the way of the sword has remained relatively unchanged and un-phased over the ages. That doesn’t mean the 21st century hasn’t left the art without challenges though. With options to learn Kendo online, many more people will be exposed to, and have the option to study, Kendo. With a vast and fiercely guarded tradition, how will Kendo face the inevitable challenges ahead?
Keep ReadingShow less