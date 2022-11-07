Lemos Upsets Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night
November 07 | 2022
Brazil's Amanda Lemos scored the upset over countrywoman Marina Rodriguez with a third round stoppage in the strawweight main event of UFC Fight Night 214 Saturday in Las Vegas. After a tepid first round, Lemos got the clinch against Rodriguez in the second with an over/under tie-up and spun to hurl her opponent to the mat. She took Rodriguez's back but couldn't finish off the choke attempt ending the round on top in half guard landing a bit of ground and pound.
The finish came in the third when Lemos belted Rodriguez with a big overhand right to the temple that had the 2 to 1 favorite stumbling back toward the cage. Lemos followed up with a barrage of punches leading the referee to halt the action. The loss ends Rodriguez's four fight win streak while Lemos has now won seven of her last eight as she inches closer to a title shot.
The co-main event saw Neil Magny submit Daniel Rodriguez with a third round D'arce choke to pass welterweight legend Georges St. Pierre for the most wins in division history with 20.
