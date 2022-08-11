BJJ Legend Leandro Lo Shot and Killed in Brazil
August 11 | 2022
Leandro Lo, one of the most successful Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitors in history, was shot and killed early Sunday morning in São Paulo, Brazil. Lo, the only person to ever capture the world championship in 5 different weight classes, was at an event venue called Clube Sirio listening to a musical performance with friends when a man reportedly came up to their table and took a bottle off it in an effort to provoke Lo. Sources are identifying the man as Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo, an active duty military police officer.
Lo is reported to have taken Velozo down to the ground and held him there but when they were separated, Velozo is alleged to have drawn a gun and shot Lo in the head. Lo was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced brain dead.
In all, Lo won 8 International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World Championship titles, the most recent coming in the 88 kg division earlier this year in California. Lo, whose full name was Leandro Lo Pereira do Nascimento, was 33-years-old.