Leandro Ataides to fight at ONE: Battleground

one championship
Leandro Ataides
cdn.onefc.com

ONE Championship middleweight contender Leandro Ataides will be back in action on Friday, July 30, at ONE: Battleground.

Standing across the Circle will be Aung La N Sang, who he will meet in a pivotal clash to see who can make their case for a rematch against ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion Reinier De Ridder.

The Brazilian has shown his skills inside the Circle on numerous occasions and posts a 73% finishing rate.

Most would expect the majority of those finishes to come by way of submissions. After all, Ataides is a gold medalist in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in 2005. However, the amazing athlete has instead shown his power more often than not when the bell rings.

That power brought him close to taking on Aung La N Sang for the gold, but De Ridder edged out the Brazilian on the scorecards to steal his spot.

After coming so close to a second title shot, Ataides will be prepared to get his coveted rematch with the now-champion. But first will be a meeting with "The Burmese Python."

The clash between two veterans will be sure to test both men. In a volatile middleweight division, one highlight-reel victory could be enough to earn either contender that coveted spot as the top contender.

Ahead of his co-main event clash, re-live Ataides' spectacular flying knee knockout against Mohamed Ali.

ONE: Battleground airs live on Friday, July 30, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Bleacher Report, Bleacher Report YouTube, and the Bleacher Report app.

INSANE FLYING KNEE 🤯 Leandro Ataides CRUSHES Mohamed Ali

Before Brazilian juggernaut Leandro Ataides squares off with former two-division king Aung La N Sang at ONE: BATTLEGROUND, relive "Wolf's" EXPLOSIVE middlewe...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

THE FAST SAGA - From Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Shaw Brothers to Car Fu

entertainment
Fast and Furious
www.indiewire.com

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When The Fast and the Furious (2001) sped into the psyche's of illegal street racing enthusiasts, with a penchant for danger and the psychotic insanity of arrant automotive adventure, the brusque bearish, quasi-hero rebel, Dominic "Dom" Toretto was caustic yet salvationally portrayed with the power of a train using a Vin Diesel engine.

Keep Reading Show less

Martial Arts and Mental Health

traditional arts
Mental Health
www.memotext.com
From the modernization of life and especially from Covid- 19, mental health issues are rising quickly. Today, people are significantly turning and looking for more mental health support. We need to find effective outlets and solutions to stop matters from worsening and improve wellbeing.
Keep Reading Show less

How These 3 Motivational Sources Kill Your Training (& What To Rely On Instead)

fitness
Unmotivated at the Gym
caliberstrong.com

Motivation lies at the heart of success, whether you are a student or a teacher. Excellence comes from our habits, yet we must be motivated enough to take that first step towards progress and to stay disciplined in our pursuit of perfection thereafter.

The problem is, motivation can be such a finicky thing!

Many will say that you don't need motivation, you simply need discipline and habitual action. "Keep a steadfast mind and you will be good to go for your entire martial arts career", or so we're told.

Keep Reading Show less