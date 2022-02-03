LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Judo Blog: Upcoming Las Vegas Judo Events

judo
Las Vegas Judo Championships

With the Pandemic still the return of judo tournaments in California, Las Vegas continues to thrive holding terrific tournaments almost monthly.

Milestone Judo recently held a successful scrimmage.

In a few weeks San Gabriel Judo in conjunction with Fight Capital will hold its annual tournament.

Las Vegas Judo Championships

Shoshinkan Las Vegas is very proud to announce its second annual National Kosen Judo Tournament. Per their Dojo’s management team; it’s been yet another challenging year for martial arts in general and we all want and need to get on the mat, celebrate each other's skills and passion for sport. Judo, BJJ, wrestlers and grapplers now have a regular and recurring event in the Kosen Shoshinkan Tournament. KST 2022 will welcome even more athletes from all over the United States.

We now have dedicated certified referees that are versatile in both Judo and BJJ rules, understanding differences, similarities, and specificities of Kosen Judo. Embracing ne-waza and tachi-waza techniques for the continuous development of martial arts. Feedback from 2021 was loud and clear, we love this type of event, we want more of it. We want referees prepared and we want to have fun. Accolades, friendship, sportsmanship is what you can expect coming into KST 2022. Hotel accommodations are being made, teams are being built in anticipation of what predicts to be a very strong and celebrated event.

Challenging one’s current style and technique is what this is all about. Being well-rounded and versatile to the full extent of Judo is what is expected from athletes signing up, pushing oneself out of the comfort zone and displaying skills not required in other types of tournaments. If you are content in your current style and feel this may be a little too difficult for you at this time, come and watch the event. We will also be streaming matches so you can observe and make your own opinion of the event. We have been receiving inquiries before registration was even open, the demand is there and we will be ready to deliver.

Enjoy early bird and team pricing now till March 1st so up today. HAJIME!

I’m always looking for new subjects to write about regarding judo as well as contributions from my readers. Please send them to gary@garygoltz.com, thanks.

