Back to the Kung Fu-ture

Alvin Toffler, in his 1970 book Future Shock, talked about the rapid rate of change in the modern world, how people were having trouble keeping up and how that rate would only increase in years to come. The martial arts entertainment world — and the martial arts in general, for that matter — may be proving Toffler correct.

Take, for example, the recent Urban Action Showcase & Expo, held at the AMC Empire 25 Theaters in New York City, where old met new both on the big screen and in the exhibition hall.A two-day event sponsored by HBO and Cinemax, the UAS was part action-film festival, part martial arts trade show and part photo op for fans looking to mingle with legends like kickboxing-champion-turned-actor Don "The Dragon" Wilson. "Events like this are getting bigger, and unlike the past, you're now seeing more people showing up who have never done martial arts — they're just fans who want to meet us," Wilson said.


Indeed, the UAS crowd seemed to be an eclectic mix of autograph-hungry fanboys, decked-out cosplayers and longtime martial artists who simply stopped by to pay their respects to industry icons.Dennis Brown, one of the most senior American kung fu experts on the East Coast, was among those industry icons. He attended so he could catch up with people he once competed against, like Cynthia Rothrock, and people he helped teach, like Willie "The Bam" Johnson. Brown, who began his own training in 1964 and still runs a school in the Washington, D.C., area, spoke about the evolution of martial arts in America as well as anyone:"In the 1950s, it was all about judo in the United States, then karate and taekwondo became big and it was all about kicking straight up in the air. Then kung fu was the thing in the 1970s. Now it's MMA."Tastes change. Like with fashion, it used to be everyone wore baggy pants sagging way down on them. Then it was skinny jeans. Tomorrow, it will be something else. You just have to understand that's how the American public goes."The UAS highlighted this changing face of the martial arts with a symbolic passing of the torch: Former martial arts film star Ron Van Clief handed his moniker of "The Black Dragon" to current action film star Michael Jai White."Bruce Lee gave me that title in 1971," Van Clief said. "I thought it was time to pass it on to someone else. I've known Michael since he was a teenager, and he was someone I thought could continue the legacy proudly."

Now in its seventh year, the Urban Action Showcase is the brainchild of Demetrius Angelo, a producer, Cinemax consultant and rabid martial arts movie fan who wanted to celebrate the growing diversity and multicultural influences in the action-film genre."Hollywood is finally catching up with society," he said. "People always loved things like Enter the Dragon and the blaxsploitation films from the '70s. For a long time, the powers that be had guarded the gates, and those kinds of movies weren't mainstream. But when everything went digital, they didn't hold the keys anymore."Digital is indeed fueling the growth. With all the media platforms available online, fans are being treated to martial arts–related content that might never have been made under the old model. For example, Netflix has brought us Wu Assassins, YouTube has given us Cobra Kai and Cinemax has debuted Warrior, a concept that Bruce Lee came up with 50 years ago but that couldn't get made in the Hollywood of yesteryear.

It's not just studios and streaming networks that are getting in on the action. Entrees in the 2019 UAS film festival included The Duel, a short by Sharif Anael-Bey, a hung gar kung fu practitioner and aspiring filmmaker who decided to put together a no-budget video production with legendary Hong Kong stuntman Bobby Samuels. Duel was well-received for its fight scene between the two men, an homage to the classic, slower-paced, more stylized Shaw Brothers model of kung fu fighting."That kind of action is nostalgic," Anael-Bey said. "It's what you used to see when you went to watch the kung fu movies here in New York on 42nd Street years ago. But it's so old [that] it's also new to a lot of younger people who haven't seen anything like it before."


The centerpiece of the film festival was a screening of the outstanding documentary Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks. It encapsulated the many changes that have occurred in martial arts cinema as it's moved from that old-school, Hong Kong–based Shaw Brothers style to the Bruce Lee era and finally to the kinetic, ultra-violent style now found in Thai and Indonesian films.The martial arts movie world has been a trendsetter for martial arts as a whole. When Lee's films came out and David Carradine's Kung Fu debuted on television, people began showing more interest in the Chinese arts. In the 1980s, ninjutsu became popular on the big screen and was followed by an explosion of interest in learning the style.Even now, the flashier, more gymnastic style of fighting one sees in movies is having a subtle effect on the way the martial arts are practiced. "Tricking" competitions are now found in major tournaments, and classes that teach these acrobatic movements can be found in more and more martial arts schools.Angelo is well aware of such trends. "It's obviously not for combat, but even in the UFC, I've seen a couple of people jump off the cage and make it work in a fight," he said. "It's another part of the evolution. What you see on the screen will always influence you."

Mark Jacobs is a freelance writerand martial artist based in New York. For more information, visit his website maworldreport.com.

Let Us Not Slash History to Shreds

A few like-minded associates andI recently were comparing noteson the historical blade work ofsome indigenous cultures — forexample, sword, knife andtomahawk skills.

We noticed that much of what's called "indigenous" seems to have a mighty close parallel to Filipino blade work or European sword-and-dagger traditions.Now, this simply could stem from one or more of the following:• Human movement is finite, and battle efficiency dictates commonalties in tactics.• When cultures commingle, it can lead to apparent commonalties that result from "idea exposure."• It's tempting to transplant one's assumptions when the historical record is found to be meager, which amounts to re-branding old sauce in new bottles.Note that I said some blade work, not all blade work, seems to share these commonalties. In no way am I condemning all historical weapons skills as not on the level, but I will be honest: The deeper my research goes, the more I find that historically specious material abounds.A prime example of this is the blade work of the Roman gladiator, who used the archetypical weapon from which the warrior class earned its name: the gladius.

It could be because of the influence of programs like Showtime's Spartacus and the dictates of constructing entertaining fight choreography. Maybe it's because of the spread of Filipino fighting principles around the world. But when I encounter what's claimed to be authentic gladius work, for the most part, I see the usual numerical angles of attack that follow the common arnis-derived 8-12 pattern and that rely heavily on the slash with far less weight given to the thrust. (This does not apply to all situations and practitioners. Good on those who go for accuracy!)Consider the following, if you will. In the gladiator's arsenal, the twin to the gladius was the shield, more often than not. The tools were used in tandem, not as separate implements. The gladius and shield were like the boxer's jab and cross. They were meant to be used together, to set up each other and most definitely to not get in the way of each other.The Roman legionnaires' influence on gladiator training is heavy, and their use of the shield and sword is illuminating. The centurions would form tight battle lines with shields interlocking or at least in a very close formation. This led to the tactic of emphasizing the thrust over the slash. There were several reasons for this:• The thrust could come from behind the shield and move forward at different angles.• The thrust did not expose the weapon hand, which would be the case with a slash moving in a wide arc.• The thrust did not require the same recovery motions, reducing the time it took to return to an attack position.Regarding that last item: We're talking about a weapon that was heavier than a tactical folder, one that weighed between 1 and 3 pounds, depending on the sword used. As such, we must remember that weight and inertial forces would slow all recovery motions.

If we assume that gladiators adopted the same tactics as were used by the majority of the empire — and the historical record suggests this — again‚ why is there so much slashing in "historically accurate" work?Some might say that the lack of a tight shield formation allowed this freer movement and led to the slash flourishing inside the arena. Could be.But it's better to look to forensic science, which has examined the wounds suffered by gladiators as evidenced by their skeletons. Fabian Kanz, Ph.D., and Karl Grosschmidt, Ph.D., both of the Medical University of Vienna, applied their skills to skeletons unearthed in Ephesus. They found that in a majority of instances, the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head.This information would seem to belie the assumption that a slash to the head would cause such a fate. But the doctors found little blunt-force trauma over the rest of the bodies. That is, they discovered virtually no slashes or hacks to the bodies or limbs that preceded the killing blows.Now, there are a few possibilities as to why the head-trauma evidence exists. One, a gladiator with a gladius in his hand was the boxing equivalent of a "headhunter." That is, he valued strikes to the head over all others.Hmm, really? In a fight for your life, would you eschew qualitatively successful tactics and skip attacks to the legs, arms and torso? We're talking about fights to the death, not fights for points!Two, perhaps thrusts were used almost predominantly as indicated by the Roman military tradition. Thrusts usually penetrate vital organs and soft tissues that don't survive as long as skeletal components. Decomposition would render evidence of soft-tissue trauma not there to be added to the ledger.If this is so, how do we explain the preponderance of head trauma? Well, the doctors and those of us who know our gladiator history may recall Dis Pater.Who or what is Dis Pater? The phrase translates to "father of the gods." Once a gladiator had fallen and could not or would not return to the fray, Dis Pater, a comrade assuming the role of the economical culler of the worthless wounded, would step in, hammer in hand, and deliver a death blow to the head — hence, the observed frequency of head trauma.

With all this said, I'm not against historical recreation in the martial arts. On the contrary, I'm a huge proponent of it. What I am a little leery of is assumptions or declarations that don't jibe with the historical record or with science. I'm equally skeptical of information that claims a bit too much when the records and the science are lacking.Let us investigate our martial pursuits with gusto and with an eye on truth. Let us allow the legends and the assumptions to slough away when they don't mesh with reality. Only in this way will the truth about the origins of the martial arts be preserved for future generations.
Mark Hatmaker's website isextremeselfprotection.com.

