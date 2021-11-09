LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Kung Fu Hip Hop, Da Martial Elements and Marco Johnson

Being one of the top martial artists in the world sounds like a dream come true for any practitioner of kung fu, karate or taekwondo. Yet that alone isn't always enough to bring success outside of martial arts schools and tournament venues.

In the early 2000s, Marco Johnson was one of the best tournament competitors out there. The son of Black Belt Hall of Famer Willie "The Bam" Johnson, Marco had won everything in sight as a junior. He was undefeated in empty-hand forms for two years. He earned a rare "triple crown" after being ranked in weapons, forms and fighting the same year. He was named best all-around competitor by the North American Sport Karate Association.

Marco seemed poised to take over the tournament world. Yet just a few years later, he was living out of his car.

Marco's up-and-down professional life mirrored his personal life while growing up in Baltimore. His father was a legendary Chinese-martial arts expert and one of the top competitors of the 1980s and '90s. Naturally, he groomed his son to be a martial artist almost from birth.

"I got my white belt when I was less than a year old," Marco said.

Yet his father had his own demons to battle, having gotten involved in drug dealing, which ultimately sent him to jail. Although Marco admired his father and wanted to follow in his footsteps, the youth learned in the most difficult manner possible to stay away from that world.

When his father was released from prison, Marco went to live with him. Willie had spent time practicing in China, at one point training at the famed Shaolin Temple. Consequently, his method of parenting sometimes reflected that stern background.

"He'd tell me not to go outside, and if I didn't listen, he'd whup me," Marco said. "If I messed up in school, he'd make me hold a horse stance for an hour. But I was around a drug-infested situation in Baltimore that kids shouldn't be exposed to, and if he hadn't done that for me, I might have been my own worst enemy."

Although Marco was trained to be a champion from youth, Willie was reluctant to let him compete until his own instructor Dennis Brown insisted that the youngster was ready. While Marco never pushed his father to allow him to do tournaments, he'd already decided that martial arts would be his life after getting hooked on Jean-Claude Van Damme's No Retreat, No Surrender when he was just 4.When his father earned a role on a TV series called WMAC Masters, which featured many of the top tournament competitors of the early '90s, 11-year-old Marco garnered a guest role as "Little Bam," getting the chance to show off his blossoming martial arts skills.

By the time he was a teenager, he was accompanying his dad to major tournaments across the country and winning consistently. To make his son a better all-around martial artist, Willie would insist that young Marco compete in every division possible — sometimes having him enter up to eight categories per event.

"My biggest win as an adult isn't some tournament. It's working with these kids."

"I'd do Chinese forms, but my punches and kicks would have more snap in them like a karate person," Marco said. "Then I'd do karate, but my stance would be lower like a kung fu person. I was still doing our same routines, but from studying all the best people on the tournament circuit, I was able to camouflage it enough that I could compete in all those different divisions."

Marco also began to bring his own style to forms competitions, using hip hop to accompany his routines while many of his competitors were still using techno or other types of music. He'd vary his playlist to maximize audience appeal, using local favorites like Luke Skyywalker when competing in Miami or T.I. when performing in Atlanta. That eventually spawned a personal style he refers to as "kung fu hip hop."

Despite all his success on the circuit, by 2006 Marco was still living out of his car. "I never told anyone I needed help," he said. "I was always taught to go get my own."

Marco would make a few hundred dollar here and there, competing in dance contests at local night spots in Philadelphia, then use the money to fund trips to his next tournament, where he hoped to win a couple thousand dollars for a grand championship.

"People don't realize that I won half the tournaments from 2006 to 2009 even though I was sleeping in my car," he said. "I wasn't training, but I'd already done the forms so many times [that] I could just train in my mind."

Marco started making more money hosting house parties for celebrities in the Baltimore area, but the thrill of tournaments was still alluring. However, he fathered a son when he was 18, and that changed his priorities. He realized how much money the top athletes in other sports were earning, then compared it to how much the top martial artists were making.

"You can't make more than $2,500 at a tournament, and for that, you might have to spend 16 hours there," he said. "I began to compete less every year. Now I won't go unless they offer enough money. If I tear my ACL competing and need surgery and can't work, how am I going to feed my son? So before I compete, I've got to make sure it makes sense.

"Marco still aspires to turn his martial arts skills into a film career. Not long ago, he made a story about a homeless person who's also a martial arts master, and it became an acclaimed short film titled The Legend of Kung Funk. However, rather than trying to make the leap to Hollywood, Marco remains in Baltimore. There, he's found a new way to have martial arts bring meaning to his life. Working with groups like Living Classrooms, Smart Steps and the University of Maryland, he teaches a program he calls "Da Martial Elements." It brings his brand of kung fu hip hop to local children in need of structure and guidance.

"I'll win a tournament grand championship, and no one cares or knows who I am," he said. "But I've been working with this program since 2014, and if I'm sick and miss a day, kids are crying, saying they don't want to be there because Mr. Marco didn't show up."

Where I'm from in Baltimore, no one's taught these kids how to build a work ethic or [have] discipline. With kung fu hip hop, I make that cool, trying to match things like honor and integrity with the spoken word."

Marco said the results are more rewarding than any trophy. He recounted the story of one child he worked with at a local youth center, the Under Armour Living Classrooms House. There, the student was frequently getting into altercations with teachers. Now 20 years old, that student is employed as a coordinator for them.

"I've worked with about 20,000 children since I started this, and I say I can't leave Baltimore until that number is 500,000," he said. "My biggest win as an adult isn't some tournament. It's working with these kids."
World Championships Shake Up Black Belt Magazine Rankings

Photo Courtesy: WAKO Kickboxing

The last two weeks have seen two major world championships take place as the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) hosted their event in Italy and the World Karate Commission (WKC) settled their titles in Orlando, Florida. These tournaments allowed sport karate fans, and the Black Belt Magazine rankings committee, to see some of the best competitive martial artists from outside of North America put their skills on display. Keep reading to find out which freshly-crowned world champions have catapulted themselves into the ranks of the elite.

Elijah Everill Bailey Murphy

Photo Courtesy: Beyond the Battle Productions

The biggest leap in the rankings was made by Elijah Everill. The defending Irish Open open weight champion was previously unranked due to pandemic-related inactivity, but his performance at the WAKO world championships vaulted him to the number one position in the men's lightweight point sparring division. The pride of Great Britain defeated America's seemingly unstoppable Bailey Murphy via a convincing 10-point spread. Everill has now spread EVERY opponent he has faced in the last TWO world championships, an unprecedented feat.

Murphy's dominance of North American events, including several huge wins at the Diamond Nationals, helped him maintain the #2 spot behind Everill. Enrique "El Rey" Letona of Guatemala, fighting for Team USA, won a gold medal of his own at the WAKO world championships that secured him the #3 spot in the world. Per the committee, Murphy remains ahead of Letona due to head-to-head match ups and his domination of the North American Sport Karate Association (NASKA) circuit.

Arturo Armendariz

Photo Courtesy: WAKO Guatemala

Letona was not the only Guatemalan-born competitor to leave with a world championship. In the weapons category, former National Black Belt League (NBL) standout Arturo Armendariz impressed the judges with his creative bo routine. A combination of difficult releases and fast manipulations earned him a perfect score from the judges that outdid Rashad "The Black Mamba" Eugene. Eugene won the overall grand championship for both traditional and creative/musical/extreme (CMX) weapons at the AmeriKick Internationals, and was ranked as the #3 men's weapons competitor in the world. Armendariz made his appearance on the Black Belt Magazine Rankings in that third place position as Eugene slid one spot into fourth. The top of that division remains in the hands of Diamond Nationals champion Alex Mancillas of Team Paul Mitchell at number one, and Battle of Atlanta champion Connor Chasteen of Team Infinity just behind him.

Olivia Rando

Photo Courtesy: WAKO USA

The women's forms and weapons rankings also experienced some movement after WAKO worlds. Olivia Rando of Top Ten Team USA made a strong return to sport karate competition and secured a win in the forms division that elevated her to #3 in the CMX forms rankings behind Team Paul Mitchell's dynamic duo of Haley Glass and Sammy Smith. The Paul Mitchell ladies also top the CMX weapons division, which gained a new contender as Mexico's Valeria Bolaños of Team NMAC won a world championship in the creative weapons division that landed her in the #4 spot in the rankings.

The women's division only gets more exciting as we shift our focus to point fighting, where a trio of performances caught the attention of the rankings committee. Evelyn Neyens lived up to her stellar reputation and defeated defending Irish Open open weight champion Dorina Szabó of Hungary to claim the -60 kilograms world title. Jodie Browne of Ireland took the gold in the -70 kilogram division, placing ahead of the previously-ranked Brianna Nurse who took home a bronze. In the -50 kilogram division, Marietta Galanomati of Greece won her staggering fourth consecutive WAKO world championship. These three championship performances equally impressed the committee, and all three athletes find themselves tied for the third spot in the Black Belt Magazine Rankings.

The first two spots are still held by Morgan Plowden and Ki'Tana Everett following their incredible clashes at the Diamond Nationals where Everett took the open weight crown and Plowden achieved revenge in the finals for the coveted ring. Plowden solidified her top ranking by winning a WKC world championship as well. The top five is completed by Jimena Janeiro of Team Revolution and Mouse Millner of Team Legend, who are the defending AmeriKick Internationals and Battle of Atlanta champions respectively.

El Java Abdul Qadir

Photo Courtesy: WAKO Kickboxing

That was not the end of the exciting action in the point fighting divisions. El-Java Abdul-Qadir of Top Ten Team USA recorded an impressive win in the -94 kilogram veteran division and is threatening for the top spot in Black Belt's senior (30+ years of age) point fighting division. For now, that division is owned by Team Legend's Yoskar Gamez who has been more active recently and just won a WKC world championship too. There is sure to be a mega-fight on the horizon between these two world class veterans of the sport.

Abdul-Qadir's teammate Troy Binns grabbed a solid win of his own in the -94 kilogram division for the younger adults. The win was enough for the committee to grant Binns his debut on the rankings in the #4 spot for the men's heavyweight point fighting category. The top of that division remains very strong with Diamond Nationals champion Avery Plowden on top, joined by the likes of Darren "Dee Stacks" Payne and Kameren Dawson.

The team fighting division was also shaken up at the WAKO World Championships. The United States fielded a team that featured Binns, as well as Team Straight Up's Bailey Murphy and Top Ten Team USA's Enrique Letona. The Americans were able to fend off the Everill-led United Kingdom team and met the Italians in the final. Team Italy scored in all of the right moments and pulled off a huge victory to become world champions. Team Straight Up remains in the #1 spot as the champions of the Diamond Nationals and Battle of Atlanta, and Top Ten Team USA holds on at #2 as the champions of the U.S. Open and AmeriKick Internationals. Team Italy currently sits at #3, but continued dominance of WAKO on their part could improve that ranking in the coming months.

The WKC World Championships introduced some new athletes to the junior point fighting divisions. Canadians Liam North and Maeve McColgan won the boys' and girls' titles in the 15-17 age group and are now included as featured athletes. The WKC results also culminated in a new name being added to the men's traditional forms rankings, where world champion Cameron Klos secured a tie for the #5 spot with Connor Chasteen of Team Infinity, who placed ahead of Klos at a few recent NASKA events.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to provide a subjective rankings system that takes all of these major sport karate leagues into account. The rankings committee hopes that this system will promote unity between the various leagues and athletes within the sport. As more European events resume coming out of the pandemic, the rankings are likely to adopt an increasingly international line-up as those athletes continue to excel. In the meantime, click here to view the complete Black Belt Magazine World Sport Karate Rankings.

Remembering Sean Connery

ichef.bbci.co.uk BBC
This week marked the first anniversary of film icon Sean Connery's death. Best known as the original big screen 007, Connery had a significant influence on martial arts through his James Bond movies.
Record Field Competes at ADCC East Coast Trials

cdn.vox-cdn.com Bloody Elbow
With the biennial ADCC Submission Fighting World Championship postponed until next year due to the pandemic, a host of grapplers, itching to get back in the hunt for a chance at their sport's biggest title, descended on Atlantic City, N. J. this weekend for the ADCC East Coast Trials. A record field of more than 800 competitors entered the event seeking to punch their ticket to next year's championships in Las Vegas.
