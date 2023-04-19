Old School Kung Fu Fest of Wuxia Films Starts Friday in New York
April 19 | 2023
Subway Cinema, a non-profit organization dedicated to Asian popular films - in particular of the martial arts variety - is back with their 10th Old School Kung Fu Fest in New York City. This year, the focus will be on sword-wielding wuxiaclassics from Taiwan. As their press release says, "This time we’re flying through the air and chopping down fools with the biggest retrospective of Taiwanese wuxia (sword fighting hero) movies ever seen in New York City."
The action starts Friday evening, April 21, at the Metrograph Theater in Manhattan with the American premier of the documentary film "The King of Wuxia." It chronicles the career of renowned director King Hu, known for revitalizing the wuxia genre with acclaimed films like "A Touch of Zen," which will also be showing along with 10 other classic wuxiamovies over the next two weekends. For those who can't make it in person, Metrograph will be showing three additional films online through their streaming service.
