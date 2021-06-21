Jung Shows Technical Side in UFC Fight Night Win

Chan Sung Jung didn't need to live up to his nickname of "The Korean Zombie" Saturday night, instead fighting smart and taking an easy decision victory over Dan Ige in the main event of UFC on ESPN 25 from Las Vegas. Typically known for his inhuman ability to absorb punishment in brawls, Jung showed his maturity against Ige mixing solid striking with sharp takedowns and then controlling his featherweight opponent on the mat for prolonged periods.

After a somewhat slow-paced first round, Jung briefly dropped Ige with a big right hand to open the second. He started fast again in the third catching Ige with a beautifully timed leg tackle, eventually taking his back and sinking in a body triangle to tie him up for most of the round. Jung had the timing again in the fourth as he took Ige down off a caught roundhouse kick. Ige landed some stiff shots to open the final round but Jung got him to the mat once more taking Ige's back and locking in the body triangle to ride him out till the end of the fight.

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Visualize, the fight begins. You go into your defensive stance. You spend about 30 seconds moving around looking for an entry point or angle to punch, kick, or lock up and take down your opponent. You find the point and throw an explosive punch. Your opponent blocks it. You go back into your defensive stance and wait to find another opportunity. Or, let's say in jiu-jitsu, you spend 2 minutes in the mount or guard position waiting to find the opportunity to execute the right technique with speed and explosiveness.

Punch faster, kick quicker, throw harder. Yes, these are all important to develop in your martial arts. However, martial arts and jiu-jitsu are not predominantly explosive sports. They are sports that use explosive techniques that have bursts of speed from their aerobic base. And, if your aerobic base has no strength, no foundation, then it affects your endurance, explosiveness, and speed. After you perform an explosive fast technique like a kick or throw without success, where do you have to return, to your aerobic base.

Let's understand the three different energy systems so you can comprehend their integration into martial arts.

Fighting two or more attackers, even if they are unarmed, is a "worst case scenario." However, as with any conflict, there are rules that can help you survive it. Here are six of them that you must commit to memory.

